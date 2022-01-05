Shaftsbury Barracks / Request for Information - LSA
STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3000036
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/05/2022 at 0653
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewart’s Shop – Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Tonya Jones
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the Stewart’s Shop in Arlington, Vermont to investigate a crash. While speaking with the victim, it was discovered that her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle in the parking lot which caused property damage. The suspect vehicle proceeded to leave the scene without informing anyone of the incident. As a result, the suspect is still unknown at this time. Troopers from the State Police request that the public use the attached images to help identify the potential suspect. If anyone can provide information regarding the incident, they should contact 802-442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss.