Shaftsbury Barracks / Request for Information - LSA

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3000036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/05/2022 at 0653

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewart’s Shop – Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Tonya Jones

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the Stewart’s Shop in Arlington, Vermont to investigate a crash. While speaking with the victim, it was discovered that her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle in the parking lot which caused property damage. The suspect vehicle proceeded to leave the scene without informing anyone of the incident. As a result, the suspect is still unknown at this time. Troopers from the State Police request that the public use the attached images to help identify the potential suspect. If anyone can provide information regarding the incident, they should contact 802-442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss.