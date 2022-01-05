Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,599 in the last 365 days.

2022-01-05 13:56:25.42 $150,000 Powerball Prize Won In Lee's Summit

2022-01-05 13:56:25.42

Story Photo

A Powerball player who purchased a ticket with Power Play in Lee’s Summit matched four of five white numbers drawn, plus the Powerball, in the Dec. 6 drawing to win a base prize of $50,000. Because the player also added the Power Play option, the total prize was tripled to $150,000 when the Power Play number drawn was 3.

The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 120 SW Highway 150 in Lee’s Summit, and was the 51st Powerball ticket sold in Missouri in 2021 to win a $50,000 base prize in the game’s main drawing.

Missouri Powerball players won more than $17.8 million in 2021, counting all prize levels from $2 to $1 million in both main drawings and Double Play drawings.

You just read:

2022-01-05 13:56:25.42 $150,000 Powerball Prize Won In Lee's Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.