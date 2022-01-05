2022-01-05 13:56:25.42 $150,000 Powerball Prize Won In Lee's Summit

2022-01-05 13:56:25.42

A Powerball player who purchased a ticket with Power Play in Lee’s Summit matched four of five white numbers drawn, plus the Powerball, in the Dec. 6 drawing to win a base prize of $50,000. Because the player also added the Power Play option, the total prize was tripled to $150,000 when the Power Play number drawn was 3.

The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 120 SW Highway 150 in Lee’s Summit, and was the 51st Powerball ticket sold in Missouri in 2021 to win a $50,000 base prize in the game’s main drawing.

Missouri Powerball players won more than $17.8 million in 2021, counting all prize levels from $2 to $1 million in both main drawings and Double Play drawings.