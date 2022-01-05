Press Releases

01/05/2022

Statement From Governor Lamont’s Communications Director

(HARTFORD, CT) – Max Reiss, director of communications for Governor Ned Lamont, today released the following statement:

“This morning, Governor Lamont underwent hip replacement surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford and he is currently recovering at home. The surgery is very similar to the one he experienced just about one year ago, however it was on the opposite hip. His medical team says that he is on track for a speedy recovery, and over the next couple of days he plans to rest at home while working remotely.”