ACI Medical & Dental School Moves to New Location in Eatontown, NJ
ACI Medical & Dental School is excited to announce that they have moved to a new location at 215 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ.EATONTOWN, NJ, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI Medical & Dental School is excited to announce that they have moved to a new location at 215 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ. Their new home is in the former Fred G. Steelman School, a 113-year-old historical Eatontown landmark.
ACI M & D School is delighted for their next chapter in the newly renovated expanded capacity facility with larger classrooms and state of the art clinical labs. The new location offers an educational and clinical setting that will allow a significant increase to the number of students to prepare and train for their new in-demand careers in the essential medical and dental profession.
“For 16 years, we have been dedicated to providing amazing career training for in-demand jobs in the medical and dental fields. Our new home at 215 Broad Street will allow us to give even more students the opportunity to grow, learn, and start an exciting new career.” Frank Preston, President & CEO of ACI Medical & Dental School
ACI Medical & Dental School staff is honored to be part of each student’s success as they embark on their new careers. They share their passion with their students to succeed and achieve their new career goals.
“Attending this program has been life-changing and one of the best decisions I have ever made.” (Student Survey)
ACI M & D School is proud of their staff and students’ dedication that has contributed to the school’s success, with a 93% graduation rate*, 85% employment rate**, and 89% credentialed on national certification exams***.
ACI Medical & Dental School is fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools (MSA-CESS) and offers hands-on career training programs for Medical Assistants, Dental Assistants, and Medical & Dental Administrative Assistants.
ACI Medical & Dental School is currently enrolling. The staff invites you to visit and tour the new facility. They believe the new location will benefit both students and staff for years to come.
*(IPEDS 9/1/17 – 8/31/18)
**(7/1/20 – 6/30/21)
***(7/1/2019 – 6/30/2020)
