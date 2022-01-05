EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP’S ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK DIGITAL SITES REGISTER RECORD TRAFFIC TO END 2021
—RadarOnline.com™ led the charge, with close to 18 million visits to the site, with users consuming close to 6.5 million on-site videos—
Radar continues to chart a trajectory that most publishers dream of.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empire Media Group, Inc. (“EMG” or the “Company”), a dynamic privately owned global media conglomerate of knowledge-based brands and an innovator of content experiences across different platforms, today announced its Entertainment Network registered record traffic in December 2021, with more than 43 million visits to its sites.
— Melissa Cronin, EMG’s President and Chief Operating Officer
At a time when engagement and traffic are falling across the competitive set, collectively, the audiences of OKmagazine.com™, RadarOnline.com™, Front Page Detectives™, The Royal Observer™, and Morning Honey™ consumed more than 101 million page-views.
RadarOnline.com™ beat out its sister site OKmagazine.com™, with 17.8 million sessions (up 12.72% month-on-month) compared to OK!’s 17.6 million (up 33% month-on-month). OK! logged 9.1 million video views on-site in December alone.
Of OK!’s total audience, 30.95% were first-time visitors to the site; 9.87% of Radar’s total audience were new users.
Both are record highs for RadarOnline.com™ and OKmagazine.com™ since EMG acquired the brands in 2021 and 2020, respectively. The noteworthy traffic numbers also exceed traffic numbers for many years under past ownership.
“Radar continues to chart a trajectory that most publishers dream of. As a former Editor in Chief of the site myself, I have been thrilled to see the brand return to its former glory and hit new heights under Editor-In-Chief Ryan Naumann. Radar has one of the most highly influential, loyal, and engaged audiences out there, and for good reason,” said Melissa Cronin, EMG’s President and Chief Operating Officer.
“Our unique blend of world exclusive reporting and ‘fresh intelligence,’ combined with compelling long-form storytelling about Hollywood and pop culture has Radar once again dominating the celebrity conversation. While other celebrity sites fade away, Radar is only getting more dynamic.”
Features published in December included “Last Call At the Viper Room: The Secret History of America’s Most Notorious – And Cursed – Rock Dive Bar.” Correspondent Nick Harding uncovered fresh leads in one of Hollywood’s most baffling cold cases, absolving movie star Johnny Depp from the decades-old conspiracy that he plotted to murder a rival.
Radar also investigated “Millionaire Nuns On The Run,” a wild investigation into eight Catholic nuns who secretly sold their convent to become instant millionaires, setting off a chain of events that included a love triangle, the betrayal of the man who helped them abscond, a child abuse scandal, a vicious court battle and a vengeful bishop brought down by his own sins.
“Throughout this period of growth and acceleration, Radar has consistently showcased why it is a must-read for the pop culture obsessed,” said Mr. Naumann. “Last week alone, with the death of Betty White, we were able to draw upon on our near 20-year archives of reporting to provide the most comprehensive and detailed coverage of the death of a true Hollywood trailblazer.”
Radar also provided gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, seven years after Radar was the first to bring the Jeffrey Epstein case to the national conversation back in 2014.
Ms. Cronin also highlighted the growth of EMG startup sites FrontPageDetectives.com, which registered 3.3 million visits under Editor-in-Chief Alex Lang, and TheRoyalObserver.com, which grew to 2.5 million visitors under Editor-in-Chief Jaclyn Roth. The Royal Observer™ takes you behind the high walls, gilded gates, and palace façades and into the very heart of the most famous families alive, while Front Page Detectives™ is a modern interpretation of the defunct true crime magazine of the same name that was published between 1924 and 1995.
EMG’s numbers bucked a recent report that showed engagement with news content plummeted last year compared to 2020. Various metrics illustrated in the report showed the dwindling popularity of the content, specifically with website visits for the top-performing news websites in the U.S. tracked by Similarweb in the first 11 months of 2021 dropping 8%.
ABOUT EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP, INC:
Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG) is the new media landscape, where bold and authoritative content meets innovative delivery for passionate audiences. An award-winning, global, and next-generation multi-platform media company, EMG encompasses a powerful portfolio of assets that serve highly engaged audiences through a rich assemblage of content delivery mechanisms: from magazines, live events, and digital media, to video, television, audio, book publishing, and more. EMG’s suite of 13 vaunted brands makes it one of the world’s largest and most diversified modern media conglomerates, with market share across entertainment, fashion and beauty, luxury, travel, and specialist consumer titles. At EMG, we do not just serve readers; we serve users. Divisions of EMG include television and movie production company Mystify Studios, podcast studio Audology, literary publisher Harland & Wolff Publishing, marketing firm Elevate Strategic, EMG Ventures, and the non-profit foundation, the Institute for Healthy Media Minds, which is focused on creating a positive culture of mental health across the journalism, media, and public relations industries. With these six distinct business units united under a mandate of preeminence in content quality and innovation, EMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future — broadening the reach of storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, programming, e-commerce, immersive events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions, and beyond.
