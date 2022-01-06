VertiMax Announces Recipients Of Annual Sponsorship Program
VertiMax, world leader in sports performance, functional, & rehabilitative training systems announced five new recipients for their annual sponsorship program.
Our vision at VertiMax is to enhance human performance. Our mission includes educating, supporting, and serving our athletic communities with integrity to achieve this vision. ”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VertiMax, the world leader in sports performance, functional, and rehabilitative training systems, has announced five new recipients for their annual sponsorship program for 2021.
VertiMax, firmly committed to supporting and educating the Sports Performance, Fitness, and Rehabilitative community evaluates sponsorships requests on an annual basis as a way to support and give back to the community. The cycle for considering various charities, sponsorships, or relationships begins each year in September and concludes at the end of the year as part of their annual planning process.
VertiMax Sponsorship recipients are more than just talented individuals; each embodies what it means to be a VertiMax athlete, trainer, physical therapist, and coach. They are an eclectic group, each bringing their own take on sports, training, rehabilitation, and life to the table.
As part of the agreement, VertiMax will supply each of the recipients with either a VertiMax V8 platform or a Raptor Bundle in accordance with what works best for the recipient's needs and method of training.
Bryan O’Rourke, an operating partner in VertiMax through his firm Vedere Ventures, had this to say, “Our vision at VertiMax is to enhance human performance. Our mission includes educating, supporting, and serving our athletic communities with integrity to achieve this vision. Our sponsorship program allows us to review each request and partner with people and organizations that help and strengthen their respective communities.”
The sponsorship recipients include:
1) Dr. Sharif Tabbah
Website: https://athletixrehab.com/
IG: @doctor_reef
Overview: Florida-based doctor in physical therapy, "Dr. Reef," emphasizes balance and dynamic core stability. He has worked with hundreds of professional athletes to help return them to a high level of performance after injury.
2) G3 Life Applications (Ronnie McCullough)
Website: https://g3lifeapps.org/
IG: @g3lifeapps
Overview: Tampa-based non-profit that works with and mentors underprivileged youth in leadership, academics, and athletics. They have been providing mobile training around the city of Tampa for ten years to ensure kids in underserved areas have access to high-level training and coaching.
3) Infinite Training
Website: https://www.theinfinitetraining.com/
IG: @_infinitetraining
Overview: Basketball non-profit that focuses on three core values: attention to detail, mental toughness, and accountability. They are located in Pleasant Hill, CA, and are dedicated to bettering their community by offering free clinics, toy drives, and mentoring programs.
4) I Beat A.L.L. (Ketrina Mitchell)
Website: https://www.ibeatall.org
IG: @ibeatall44
Overview: Basketball non-profit located in Tyrone, GA. Owned and operated by Ketrina Mitchell, who carries on the legacy of her late husband, Dwynell Mitchell, who lost his battle to cancer in 2018. I Beat A.L.L offers a positive outlet for the youth in the community to grow while focusing on overall physical, mental, and spiritual health.
5) Paul Gudde
Website: https://paulgudde.de/en/
IG: @paulgudde
Overview: A former player turned coach, Paul is located in Cologne, Germany, and has been a mainstay in international basketball for over 20 years. His experience in basketball - from playing to coaching to managing events - allows Paul to view the game of basketball from multiple vantage points and provide valuable insight across the full spectrum of the sport.
“The past 30 years have been an amazing journey as we’ve watched our communities grow and connect. We have been encouraged to learn that so many share our vision, mission, and values and want to participate with Team VertiMax in some way,” said O’Rourke.
To learn more or to submit your organization for review in the 2022 cycle, please visit www.vertimax.com.
About VertiMax
VertiMax provides sports, functional, and rehabilitative training solutions to fitness facilities, training centers, and high school and college athletic programs, including for use by student and professional athletes at home or on the field. Thousands of US high schools and 80% of D1 universities utilize VertiMax technologies and platforms, including their portable Raptor product. Over 40% of professional US sports teams like the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, among others, utilize the technology extensively. VertiMax solutions are also used around the globe by leading Olympians, athletes, and sports teams.
To learn more, visit www.vertimax.com or follow @VertiMax on major social networks.
