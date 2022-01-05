Arizona Recognizes Human Trafficking Prevention Month

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona will recognize Human Trafficking Prevention Month by lighting the State Capitol Dome blue every evening through January 31.

“Arizona is committed to zero-tolerance for human trafficking and we’ve made many strides in the fight against human exploitation,” said Governor Ducey. “Thanks to the important work of the Arizona Human Trafficking Council, law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders, Arizona continues to lead the nation in efforts to provide awareness training and support victims. Our sincere appreciation to the founding chairs of the Council, Ambassador Cindy McCain and Gil Orrantia, whose service in protecting Arizonans and fighting to bring human trafficking to an end will have a lasting impact for generations.”

Arizona has worked to bring greater attention to combat human trafficking, protect victims’ rights and hold perpetrators accountable. For many years, the Arizona Human Trafficking Council has led targeted statewide human trafficking prevention and awareness efforts.

Maria Cristina Fuentes, Director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family, serves as Chair of the Council, following the retirement of co-chair Gil Orrantia, former Arizona Department of Homeland Security Director, and the resignation of co-chair Cindy McCain. Ambassador McCain resigned as co-chair in December following her confirmation as United States Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. Ambassador McCain and former Director Gil Orrantia served as co-chairs of the Council since its inception and both played an integral role in advocating for victims.

“Human trafficking is a devastating crime that requires a multidisciplinary approach,” said Director Fuentes. “I’m very proud of ongoing efforts across Arizona to expand and improve our ability to prevent and respond to trafficking. Together, we can end trafficking.”

The Council works to prevent and respond to the heinous crime of human trafficking in the areas of public awareness, victim services, data collection, and training. Since 2015, the Council has implemented the following strategies to further education, prevention and intervention.

Provided training on how to identify, report and respond to victims of trafficking to more than 44,000 professionals and community members statewide, including legislators, law enforcement, medical professionals, tribal communities, school staff, faith-based organizations, and businesses;

Launched a statewide human trafficking outreach and awareness campaign, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security;

Hosted the annual Arizona Human Trafficking Symposium;

Supported more than 30 research studies that shed light on the human trafficking landscape in Arizona and provide insight on how systems of care can better support survivors of human trafficking; and

Supported the successful passage of five pieces of legislation that strengthen protections for victims and increase penalties for perpetrators.

Learn more about the Arizona Human Trafficking Council HERE.

To report trafficking or get help, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

View a PDF of the Human Trafficking Prevention Month Proclamation HERE and below.

***

WHEREAS, human trafficking is a form of slavery that can affect anyone and particularly victimizes vulnerable populations and negatively impacts our communities; and

WHEREAS, human trafficking occurs when a person is recruited, harbored, transported, or obtained for the purpose of commercial sex, forced labor, involuntary servitude, debt bondage, or slavery through force, fraud, or coercion, or if the victim has not reached the age of eighteen; and

WHEREAS, human trafficking denies freedom to 24.9 million people in the United States and around the world; and

WHEREAS, the International Labor Organization estimates that human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide; and that $99 billion is generated from forced sexual exploitation; and

WHEREAS, the National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 234 cases in Arizona during 2019, of which 150 were for sex trafficking; and

WHEREAS, the 2020 Youth Experiences Survey found that almost half of homeless young adult participants experienced at least one form of human trafficking; and

WHEREAS, Arizona policymakers have worked diligently to combat human trafficking through the adoption of laws prohibiting and preventing human trafficking; and

WHEREAS, the Arizona Human Trafficking Council has made significant strides in the areas of public awareness, victim services, data collection, and training in order to protect Arizona against this crime; and

WHEREAS, the Arizona Human Trafficking Council has provided training on how to identify, report, and respond to victims of trafficking to more than 44,000 professionals and community members statewide including legislators, law enforcement, medical professionals, tribal communities, school staff, faith-based organizations, and businesses; and

WHEREAS, Arizona is committed to ensuring it is a zero-tolerance state for any form of human exploitation; and

WHEREAS, Arizona is committed to protecting victims' rights and restoring their freedom and dignity.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim January 2022 as

HUMAN TRAFFICKING PREVENTION MONTH

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona

GOVERNOR

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this tenth day of December in the year Two Thousand and Twenty-One and of the Independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Sixth.

ATTEST: SECRETARY OF STATE