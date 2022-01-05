Opteev to Launch More Powerful Version of their Instant COVID-19 Room Detection Device for Classrooms and Larger Spaces
Liberty Plus by ViraWarn will provide 24/7 monitoring protection to students, patients, employees, and consumers across the country and will provide the freedom for people to live life like before”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltimore-based Opteev Technologies, Inc. on Tuesday announced that a larger and more powerful version of their highly anticipated instant COVID-19 detection device is now available to order on their website and is slated to ship on January 31st. Similar to a smoke detector but for COVID-19, Liberty Plus by ViraWarn can instantly detect and alert the presence of COVID-19 particles in large indoor spaces. Providing 24/7 monitoring protection, Liberty Plus by ViraWarn Large-space Room Detectors will be a new way for individuals and groups of individuals to receive a shield of safety knowing that when they enter an indoor space, they are safe from COVID-19 infection.
— Conrad Bessemer
Larger in size and outfitted with a much more powerful intake blower than Opteev’s smaller Liberty by ViraWarn model, Liberty Plus retails at $999 and is ideal for classrooms, public entranceways, larger conference rooms, and employee breakrooms. A built-in lidar system automatically detects human presence in the indoor space and turns itself on as well as turns itself off when no one is present. Refill cartridges last up to 2 months depending on usage. A red or green screen automatically signals COVID-FREE or COVID-POSITIVE in a room.
The product was recently tested in a month-long study with live SARS-CoV-2 by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) NIAID – sponsored laboratory at the Center for Infectious Disease Research (CIDR) at George Mason University and was shown to be 100% accurate. Besides its remarkable accuracy, Liberty Plus by ViraWarn is also variant-agnostic, meaning it is able to detect all current and future variants of COVID-19 without having to be reprogrammed. This is because the patented ViraWarn technology detects the spike proteins on the outermost shell of the SARS-CoV-2 particle.
The device will be a game-changer for schools to ensure their classrooms are COVID-free, for healthcare facilities and nursing homes to protect their patients and residents, and for businesses to ensure their employees and customers can breathe worry-free. Opteev’s chairman and co-founder, Conrad Bessemer, said “our Liberty Plus by ViraWarn will provide 24/7 monitoring protection to students, patients, employees, and consumers across the country and will provide the freedom for people to live life like they used to before the pandemic…and that is what the true benefit the Liberty Plus by ViraWarn will bring – a return to normalcy.”
Opteev will be debuting the Liberty Plus by ViraWarn model, along with several other ViraWarn models at Cision’s Showstoppers event at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 5th. More information can be found at www.virawarn.com.
About Opteev
Opteev makes your world safer with its ViraWarn line of instant COVID-19 self-diagnosis and monitoring products. Opteev’s life-saving products give you your freedom back, again, and provide total peace of mind and a return to normalcy. ViraWarn makes the unknown known…instantly. For more details, visit www.virawarn.com.
