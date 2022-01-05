Submit Release
Bridge beam setting requires closing a portion of westbound I-94 in Detroit this weekend

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-361-6288 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT is replacing the Cadillac Avenue bridge over I-94 in Detroit.   - Setting beams on the new overpass requires closing westbound I-94 from Conner Avenue to I-75 starting Friday night. - Westbound I-94 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10.

DETROIT, Mich. ­- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be setting new bridge beams on the Cadillac Avenue overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work will require closing westbound I-94 from Conner Avenue to I-75 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Westbound I-94 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10.    

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road), southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. One lane of westbound I-94 traffic will be open to Conner Avenue for local traffic. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday from Chalmers to Van Dyke avenues and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.   

Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.    

Bridge beam setting requires closing a portion of westbound I-94 in Detroit this weekend

