Submit Release
News Search

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,650 in the last 365 days.

My Vision Surplus (VSS) Welcomes Aliyah Graham As Business Development Specialist.

My Vision Surplus Logo

Strategically driving business & fostering relationships in the semiconductor industry.

VSS is committed to providing our global client base with exceptional service to fulfil their spare parts requests at an affordable price”
— Cliff Blevins

AUSTIN, TX, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Semiconductor Solutions (VSS), a global supplier of spare parts modules and equipment for the semiconductor industry, announced that as it continues to expand its clientele and provide industry-leading customer service, Aliyah Graham has joined the company as a Business Development Specialist.

Graham brings diverse experience and expertise in customer care, business development, account management and communications, most recently serving as an inside sales specialist for Autobooks. She attended Sam Houston State University, where she studied Business Analysis and looks forward to implementing her proven skills and innovative ideas into her new position at Vision Semiconductor Solutions.
"VSS is committed to providing our global client base with exceptional service to fulfil their spare parts requests at an affordable price," said Clifford Blevins, Vision Semiconductor Solutions President and VP of Sales. "Aliyah's extensive background in strategically driving business development while fostering customer relationships will help VSS continue to grow within the semiconductor industry."

Aliyah joins Vision Semiconductor Solutions to continue the company's recent success in expanding client relationships and prospecting new business opportunities. In addition, she will work closely with the Sales and Operations departments to strive towards the company's mission to become the preferred source for semiconductor manufacturing equipment by providing quality solutions and excellent service at a fraction of the cost.
To learn more about how Vision Semiconductor Solutions' team is revolutionizing the semiconductor industry, visit www.myvisionsurplus.com.

About Vision Semiconductor Solutions:
Vision Semiconductor Solutions is a leading provider of spare parts, modules, and equipment for the semiconductor industry. We are committed to connecting with our clients across 30 countries to lower their standard cost of ownership for complex toolsets. We have over 15 years of experience collaborating with resellers, refurbishers, and end-users around the globe to support and streamline a range of spare parts requirements, including ASML, AMAT, Nikon, and more. Visit www.myvisionsurplus.com for more information on our semiconductor solutions.

Press Contact:
Marcus Curtis
GoodFellas PRM
info@goodfellasprm.com

MARCUS CURTIS
GoodFellas
info@goodfellasprm.com

You just read:

My Vision Surplus (VSS) Welcomes Aliyah Graham As Business Development Specialist.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.