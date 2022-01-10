My Vision Surplus (VSS) Welcomes Aliyah Graham As Business Development Specialist.

Strategically driving business & fostering relationships in the semiconductor industry.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Semiconductor Solutions (VSS), a global supplier of spare parts modules and equipment for the semiconductor industry, announced that as it continues to expand its clientele and provide industry-leading customer service, Aliyah Graham has joined the company as a Business Development Specialist.

Graham brings diverse experience and expertise in customer care, business development, account management and communications, most recently serving as an inside sales specialist for Autobooks. She attended Sam Houston State University, where she studied Business Analysis and looks forward to implementing her proven skills and innovative ideas into her new position at Vision Semiconductor Solutions.

"VSS is committed to providing our global client base with exceptional service to fulfil their spare parts requests at an affordable price," said Clifford Blevins, Vision Semiconductor Solutions President and VP of Sales. "Aliyah's extensive background in strategically driving business development while fostering customer relationships will help VSS continue to grow within the semiconductor industry."

Aliyah joins Vision Semiconductor Solutions to continue the company's recent success in expanding client relationships and prospecting new business opportunities. In addition, she will work closely with the Sales and Operations departments to strive towards the company's mission to become the preferred source for semiconductor manufacturing equipment by providing quality solutions and excellent service at a fraction of the cost.

To learn more about how Vision Semiconductor Solutions' team is revolutionizing the semiconductor industry, visit www.myvisionsurplus.com.

About Vision Semiconductor Solutions:

Vision Semiconductor Solutions is a leading provider of spare parts, modules, and equipment for the semiconductor industry. We are committed to connecting with our clients across 30 countries to lower their standard cost of ownership for complex toolsets. We have over 15 years of experience collaborating with resellers, refurbishers, and end-users around the globe to support and streamline a range of spare parts requirements, including ASML, AMAT, Nikon, and more. Visit www.myvisionsurplus.com for more information on our semiconductor solutions.

