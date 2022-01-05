Route 4002 Geyer Road Drainage Improvements Begin Thursday in Shaler

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Geyer Road (Route 4002) in Shaler Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, January 6 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, Geyer Road will close to through traffic between Mt. Troy Road and Babcock Boulevard around-the-clock through late January. The contractor will conduct multiple drainage repairs along the roadway. Local traffic will be accommodated. All through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

From Geyer Road, turn right onto Mt. Troy Road

Turn right onto Evergreen Road/Peoples Road

Turn right onto Babcock Boulevard

Follow Babcock Boulevard back to Geyer Road

End detour

East of the Closure

Allison Park Contractors, Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

