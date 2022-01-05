Submit Release
Route 4002 Geyer Road Drainage Improvements Begin Thursday in Shaler

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Geyer Road (Route 4002) in Shaler Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, January 6 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, Geyer Road will close to through traffic between Mt. Troy Road and Babcock Boulevard around-the-clock through late January. The contractor will conduct multiple drainage repairs along the roadway. Local traffic will be accommodated. All through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

  • From Geyer Road, turn right onto Mt. Troy Road

  • Turn right onto Evergreen Road/Peoples Road

  • Turn right onto Babcock Boulevard

  • Follow Babcock Boulevard back to Geyer Road

  • End detour

East of the Closure

Allison Park Contractors, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

