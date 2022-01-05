Retaining Wall Repair Work on Route 1005 is Underway

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to restore a retaining wall along Route 1005 (Mann’s Narrows Road) in Derry Township, Mifflin County, began Monday, January 3. This work was originally scheduled to begin December 6 but was delayed.

The contractor reduced traffic on Mann’s Narrows Road to a single lane late in 2021, making use of temporary traffic signals. Those signals will continue to enforce the alternating traffic pattern—including during drilling operations when traffic is pushed onto the shoulder.

Drivers should also be on the lookout for flaggers in the roadway and for construction vehicles making sudden stops as they deliver material to the construction site. Do not follow construction vehicles into the closed lane. PennDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Drivers should anticipate short traffic delays while this work is completed. Motorists should build extra time into their travel schedules. PennDOT expects most traffic disruptions to end by early February. Additional work requiring short term traffic control setups may cause minor disruptions through the middle of February.

George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Fort Littleton, PA, is the contractor on this $400,000 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

