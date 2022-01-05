Representative Debbie Dingell to Join Michigan National Guard at Taylor Armory
January 05, 2022
Contact:
Penny Carroll penelope.t.carroll.civ@army.mil Cell: 517-481-7731
LANSING, Mich. - Representative Debbie Dingell (MI-12) will meet with members of the Michigan National Guard (MING) on January 6, 2022, at the Taylor Armory, 12450 Beech Daly Rd, Taylor, Michigan, 48180.
The visit is to highlight efforts of the MING over the past year, including their service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and their work throughout the state of Michigan supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.
Media should plan to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m. RSVP to Penny Carroll at 517-481-7731.