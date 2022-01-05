FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 05, 2022

Contact:

Penny Carroll penelope.t.carroll.civ@army.mil Cell: 517-481-7731

Representative Debbie Dingell to Join Michigan National Guard at Taylor Armory

LANSING, Mich. - Representative Debbie Dingell (MI-12) will meet with members of the Michigan National Guard (MING) on January 6, 2022, at the Taylor Armory, 12450 Beech Daly Rd, Taylor, Michigan, 48180.

The visit is to highlight efforts of the MING over the past year, including their service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and their work throughout the state of Michigan supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.

Media should plan to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m. RSVP to Penny Carroll at 517-481-7731.