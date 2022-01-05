Built In Awards HR Software Company, Compt, As A Best Place to Work

Compt Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work

Compt is One of Boston’s Best Small Companies to Work For

At Compt, we believe that the most innovative companies are the ones that build an inclusive workplace.” — CEO and Founder of Compt, Amy Spurling

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compt , an employee perk stipend software company, today announced it is the winner of Built In’s 2022 Best Places to Work. More specifically, Compt received the accolade of one of Boston’s Best Small Companies to Work For. The prestigious award was designed to celebrate top employers across the country, featuring those who go above and beyond for their people, measuring benefits, support, culture programs and initiatives. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.Every year, Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer of Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”“At Compt, we believe that the most innovative companies are the ones that build an inclusive workplace,” says CEO and Founder of Compt, Amy Spurling. “In order to create a platform to support companies in that way though, we first had to create a company that reflects those values — and this award celebrates that intention.”Compt was dreamt up by a five-time CFO and COO who was inspired by the challenges she met as an executive. The founder of Compt knew employers like herself would eventually have to face supporting employees through benefits. Compt was born as a solution to make an easy-to-manage platform for companies to implement perks that are designed for diversity and inclusion. Compt is 70% BIPOC, female-founded and the only perks software that offers truly inclusive perks for all employee needs while being 100% tax-compliant.If you would like to interview the winner of the Built In’s Boston’s Best Small Companies to Work For, Amy Spurling, CEO of Compt, please contact Mady Dudley at mady@redroosterpr.com.For more information about Compt, please visit https://www.compt.io/ ABOUT COMPTFounded in 2018, Compt is the #1 employee stipends platform that is fully customizable to your company's needs, is IRS-compliant, and can support global teams. Compt is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Connect with Compt on LinkedIn ​​ABOUT BUILT INBuilt In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORKBuilt In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Compt vs "Traditional Perks"