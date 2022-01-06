Specifying METCASE's TECHNOMET Instrument Enclosures In Custom Colors

TECHNOMET enclosures are available in a large range sizes. Standard colors are light gray and anthracite.

BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- METCASE’s advanced TECHNOMET instrument enclosures can be specified in custom colors – even in low volumes. Options range from trim and bezel highlights to bespoke colors for the whole enclosure.

TECHNOMET desktop and portable instrument enclosures are ideal for medical and wellness devices, test and measurement equipment, industrial control, peripheral devices and interfaces, switchboxes, communications and laboratory equipment.

They are engineered to fine tolerances to offer modern and cohesive design. Diecast front and rear bezels fit flush with the case body for a smooth appearance. Snap-on trims hide the fixing screws. All sizes are available with either a bail arm (that doubles as a desk stand) or ABS side handles. Three sizes offer a sloping front bezel.

TECHNOMET’s base panel is pre-fitted with four M3 PCB mounting pillars – and the internal chassis is pre-punched for installing snap-in PCB guides (accessories) in three, five, seven or nine positions. The removal rear panel is recessed to protect connectors and switches; the accessory anodized front panel is also recessed to protect keypads and displays. All case panels are fitted with M4 threaded pillars for earthing connectors. Each enclosure is supplied with four ABS feet with non-slip pads.

The aluminum enclosures are available in 11 sizes from 8.85” x 7.87” x 2.95” to 13.77” x 12.59” x 5.90”. The standard colors are light gray (RAL 7035) or anthracite (RAL 7016) – and ‘always in stock’ custom colors cost no more than standard.

Accessories include front panels, a PCB mounting kit, PCB guides and PCB/panel fixing screws.

In addition to special colors, customizing options include bespoke sizes, CNC punching/machining, fixings and inserts, digital printing of legends and logos.

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products.

