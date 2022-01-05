Green Boom Corporation Introduces New Sales Director Parker Pruett
Oil-absorbent company to hire industry expert for sales outreach
As an experienced industry professional, Parker’s experiences and knowledge are impressive, and we look forward to watching him impact the industry and expand our reach.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom, a revolutionary line of eco-friendly absorbent products, is excited to announce Parker Pruett as its newest sales manager.
“Green Boom is proud to welcome Parker as the newest member of our team,” Green Boom CEO Sudhir Sharma said. “As an experienced industry professional, Parker’s experiences and knowledge are impressive, and we look forward to watching him impact the industry and expand our reach.”
Pruett has experience working with companies to implement cutting-edge environmental technologies and products. He has created business networks by developing relationships on the foundation of customer satisfaction and bringing value to their operations. Pruett has built successful sales organizations for a wide variety of customers, and his operational knowledge allows him to meet and exceed customer expectations.
“As a believer in a triple-bottom-line solution of championing people, the planet, and prosperity, I am excited to offer Green Boom products as the solution for a variety of industries,” Pruett said. “Green Boom is a revolutionary product that will impact the entire oil spill cleanup industry, and I am thrilled to join the team.”
Green Boom is the only 100 percent biodegradable line of oil-only absorbents suitable for large spill response, industrial and transportation MRO and safety spill kits. Made in the U.S., Green Boom’s patent-pending technology converts renewable, biodegradable and low-value agricultural materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.
For more information about Green Boom and its bio-based, oil-only absorbent products, please visit www.greenboom.com.
