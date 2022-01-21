DigiGreet releases an Asset Management System to keep a record of assets which are lent out
For businesses, keeping track of their assets is an important task that can save money as well as time. Making it this easy to do really means that it's done properly and reliably which is invaluable.”OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DigiGreet Asset Management System is aimed at organisations with assets that are lent out on a temporary basis such as keys, laptops and projectors etc.
— Edward Williams
The Asset Management System uses the DigiGreet Visitor Management engine to track in and out activity, logging who has the item, when they took it and when they expect it back helping the organisation by keeping a record of all the assets inside the office. The system not only covers items lent to staff but can include visitors and contractors. This allows the organisation to always ensure proper management of its assets.
Setting up asset management is quite simple with DigiGreet. Using the system, you can create a unique barcode for each asset which is then stuck on the asset. Whenever someone borrows the asset, admin scans it using the barcode scanner from within the DigiGreet system and enters the details of the person borrowing it. When the borrower returns the asset, they scan it back to log the return. This process allows organisations to manage their assets much more efficiently without errors.
Organisations can also generate reports at any point in time to browse the borrowing history and to verify who has the asset currently.
Apart from this, the DigiGreet Asset Management System can also be used to keep checks of fire extinguishers and anything else which needs regular safety checks. By setting the asset type to ask questions in the DigiGreet system, organisations can make a note of specific information while scanning the asset barcode.
