US Air Force’s AFWERX Program Awards Polaris Genomics with Contract for Technology Innovation & Acceleration
Notably, out of 1,234 proposals received by AFWERX’s AFVentures Program, Polaris is among an esteemed 320 businesses selected to participate in this cohort.
This Phase I award will allow us to find the right Air Force partner to further refine our objective tools to identify those at greatest risk for PTSD.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Genomics is honored to have recently been selected as a funding recipient and participant of the United Sates Air Force program, AFWERX Program. Over a period running now through February 2022, Polaris will be awarded $50,000 as part of AFWERX’s DoD Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), continuing its innovation and accelerating research of precision health solutions for advancements in the screening and treatment of behavioral health conditions like PTSD.
— Chief Medical Officer Dr Anne Naclerio, a retired Army veteran
“We are honored to have been selected. This Phase I award will allow us to find the right Air Force partner to further refine our objective tools to identify those at greatest risk for PTSD,” said Polaris Chief Medical Officer Dr Anne Naclerio, a retired Army veteran, operating as the Principal Investigator for this effort. “They share our commitment to earlier recognition and intervention of those suffering in silence.”
The company’s CEO Charles Cathlin is also a retired veteran and a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, class of 1995.
ABOUT POLARIS GENOMICS
Polaris Genomics is a veteran-led business powerhouse comprising respected thought leaders who aim their passion for public health & medical research toward illuminating precision innovation for the benefit of the greater good. Products & services include:
- TruGen-1: A 1003-gene panel that supports genomic research across a spectrum of neuropsychiatric conditions.
- PTS-ID: A genomics test that provides objective information to help clinicians confidently and quickly assess patients with cortisol dysregulation associated with PTSD.
- TruNorth Platform: A bioinformatics engine that provides comprehensive utilization of integrated data sources to create a complete picture of patient health and PTSD risk.
- Endeavor Lab: Our high-complexity CLIA lab offers a wide variety of genomic sequencing, analysis, and lab testing services, including next-generation sequencing, CLIA / CAP clinical genetic testing, and assay processing.
- And now, SalivaDirect PCR Covid-19 testing in support of healthier communities amid the pandemic.
Learn more about Polaris and its team at PolarisGenomics.com, receive the newsletter & stay connected at @PolarisGenomics.
ABOUT AFWERX
AFWERX is a United States Air Force program with the goal of fostering a culture of innovation within the service. The initiative is intended to circumvent bureaucracy and engage new entrepreneurs in Air Force programs. The goal of the programs under the AFWERX umbrella is to develop effective solutions to the challenges facing the service through partnerships with private sector business entities, with particular emphasis being placed on collaboration with technology startups. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/.
