Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,623 in the last 365 days.

Chester Trail Bike Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer William Jones 603-271-3361 January 5, 2022

Chester, NH – On January 4, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single trail bike crash involving a male operator on private property in Chester.

Kyle Vynorius, 26, of Atkinson, NH, was operating a trail bike legally on private property near Birch Road in Auburn when he struck an icy section of the trail. Vynorius lost control, tipping the machine, and fell off, landing on the ground. Vynorius sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Vynorius was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Icy trail conditions appear to be the leading cause of the accident.

Fish and Game personnel along with Auburn Police Department and Chester Police Department responded to the scene. Derry Ambulance transported Vynorius to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to operate OHRVs within their skill level and to be cautious of changing trail conditions. Also always wear safety equipment while operating a motorized vehicle.

You just read:

Chester Trail Bike Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.