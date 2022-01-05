Axiomatics Adds Cybersecurity Veteran Mark Cassetta as Chief Product Officer

Axiomatics has announced cybersecurity veteran Mark Cassetta has joined its executive leadership team as the company’s new chief product officer.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiomatics, the leader in runtime dynamic authorization, announced cybersecurity veteran Mark Cassetta has joined its executive leadership team as the company’s new chief product officer. With over a decade of leadership experience with both software vendors and global systems integrators, Mr. Cassetta will leverage Axiomatics’ deep expertise to build a product strategy that offers customers solutions to their current and future access management challenges, including building successful Zero Trust architectures and adhering to a growing number of global compliance regulations.

“Authorization is the last mile of an access management policy that ensures critical data is protected while simultaneously enabling the business to focus on its core competencies,” said Mr. Cassetta. “I see a significant opportunity for Axiomatics to offer enterprises a safe landing for their attribute-based access control strategy that will meet their needs today and in the future. It is a privilege to join a talented, experienced team that is well-positioned to help enterprises add a world-class dynamic authorization solution to advance their access management strategy.”

Mr. Cassetta brings to Axiomatics a passion for secure information sharing and leading product strategies that strive to protect data while enabling organizations to meet today’s pace of innovation. While leading product strategy and go-to-market efforts at Titus (now a HelpSystems company), he was instrumental in bringing about transformational change, including introducing machine learning capabilities as well as a SaaS strategy for the data classification leader.

“From its founding to today, Axiomatics has achieved success because of our people – leaders who are passionate about authorization and about developing and delivering the best solutions for our customers,” said Babak Sadighi, co-founder and chief executive officer for Axiomatics. “I’m excited to welcome Mark to the team and benefit from his dedication, talent and expertise in driving product strategy and innovation. I believe his addition to our leadership team is an important step as we continue to expand our market leadership and find new and better ways for our customers to address authorization challenges now and in the future.”

