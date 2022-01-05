16th Beaufort International Film Festival Names Honorees and Official Selections

Behind-the Scenes Award Rising Star Award Beaufort International Film Festival

60 Official Selections made with 10 World Premiers set to screen along with 42 films making their South Carolina Debuts

“We’re looking forward to showcasing this year’s creative roundup of films in a COVID-safe environment at BIFF,” said Ron Tucker, president of the Beaufort Film Society, which produces the festival. ” — Ron Tucker

BEAUFORT , SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beaufort Film Society announced today the Official Selections for the 2022 Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), which takes place Feb. 22-27, 2022 in Beaufort, S.C. The 2022 edition will feature 10 World Premiers and an additional 42 films that will make their South Carolina debuts.

The society also announced that the festival will include an inaugural Rising Star Award with the recipient being South Carolina native Simeon Daise, who first appeared in Gullah, Gullah Island on Nickelodeon. Since then his credits include Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots; BET’s The Bobby Brown Story; BET’s American Soul, and CW’s All American. The prestigious Behind the Scenes Award recipient will be Casting Agent Tona B. Dahlquist from Charleston, SC. Tona has more than 50 television and film credits from her 30-plus years in the entertainment industry. Top titles include Forrest Gump, Iron Man 3, Halloween, Homeland, Righteous Gemstones, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

The Official Selections are:

ANIMATION

About Love

Directed by: Hanke Wang, Savannah, GA

A Change of Song

Directed by: Gordon David LePage, New Sharon, ME

John Henry

Directed by: David Donar, Anderson, SC

The Ghostly Lovers of Fripp Island

Directed by: Jim Sidletsky, Beaufort, SC

There You Are

Directed by: Rui Huang, Los Angeles, CA

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

American Royalty

Directed by: Daniel Fisher and Stephen Fisher, Lexington, SC

Little Satchmo

Directed by: John Alexander, Los Angeles, CA

Song For Hope

Directed by: Chris Haigh, Northridge, CA

The Book Keepers

Directed: Phil Wall, Brooklyn, NY

The Long Rider

Directed by: Sean Cisterna, Ontario Canada



DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

Meltdown In Dixie

Directed by: Emily Harrold, New York, NY

Sacred Waters: The Okefenokee In Peril

Directed by: Mark Albertin, Augusta, GA

Storefront: Statesboro Blues

Directed by: Jonathan Hunt, Savannah, GA

DUTY & HONOR

Last Patrol On Okinawa

Directed by: Nick Brokaw, Los Angeles, CA

The Donut Dollies

Directed by: Norman Anderson, Los Angeles, CA

Veterans Journey Home: Leaving It On the Land

Directed by: Frederick Marx, Oakland, CA



FEATURES

Fires in the Dark

Directed by: Dominique Lienhard, Munich, Germany

Re-Opening

Directed by: Chris Guerra and Matthew John Koppin, Burbank, CA

Seven Days Till Midnight

Directed by: James Suttles, Martin, OH

SHORT FILMS

:60 Seconds

Directed by: John “Quiq” Quigley, Hermosa Beach, CA

All That Glitters

Directed by: Dan Bronzite, Essex, United Kingdom

American Morning

Directed by: Robbie Bryan, Scott Plains, NJ

Are You My Mommy

Directed by: Gavin Michael Booth, North Hollywood, CA

Broken

Directed by: Jillian Reeves, Sherman Oaks, CA

Chords

Directed by: John Barnhardt, Fort Collins, CO

Chrysalis

Directed by: Arturo Zuniga, Los Angeles, CA

Consider the Sparrow

Directed by: Eliza Foss, New York, NY

Gregory

Directed by: Ben McHugh, New York, NY

Guest of Honor

Directed by: Lisa Belcher, Austin, TX

Hell in a Handbasket

Directed by: Lee Chambers, Regina Saskatchewan Canada

His & Hers

Directed by: Chris Sexton Fletcher, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

In the Event of My Death

Directed by: Brian Scott Steele, Los Angeles, CA

Good Men and Unicorns

Directed by: Jake Ebright, Los Angeles, CA

Kepley

Directed by: Stephanie Katherine Grant and Michael Grant, Toluca Lake, CA

Last Laugh

Directed by: Paul Anderson, New York, NY

Little Games

Directed by: Stefane Houssier, Wheathampstead, United Kingdom

On My Mind

Directed by: Martin Strange-Hansen, Bronshoj, Denmark

Over My Dead Body

Directed by: Meital Cohen Navarro, Los Angeles, CA

Pap’s Manifesto

Directed by: Chris Danuser and Casey Clark, Maplewood, NJ

Stuck

Directed by: Steve Blackwood, Newburyport, MA

That Feeling

Directed by: Paul Inman, Conway, SC

The Della Morte Sisters

Directed by: Bill Sorvino, New York, NY

The Dinner Guest

Directed by: Dale Griffiths Stamos, Santa Barbara, CA

The Flipside

Directed by: Mark Bradley, Eliza Dennis, and Rebecca Pryce, Charleston, SC

The Killer Across the Street

Directed by: Adam Seccafico, Englishtown, NJ

Turning Blue

Directed by: Dana White and Christopher Knoblock, Willoughby Hills, OH

Western Exit

Directed by: Scott Ballard, Portland, OR

When the Rain Sets In

Directed by: James Hughes, London, United Kingdom

STUDENT FILMS

Lavender

Directed by: Eli Saliba, Fayetteville, GA (University of Georgia)

Life, Again

Directed by: Anna Maite Kaplan and Orion Huang, Orange, CA (Dodge College)

Solitude

Directed by: Henry Daemen, Oakville, Ontario (Sheridan College)

The Pomegranate Tree

Directed by: Kanika Vora, Orange, CA (Dodge College)

Winter of ‘79

Directed by: Julia Elihu, Orange, CA (Dodge College)

Screenplay

Concrete Wings

by: Bev Gandara, Myrtle Beach, SC

Geneva

by: Genevieve McDevitt, Fort Mill, SC

Immigrants

by: David Weissman and David Diamond, Los Angeles, CA

Stealing the Moon

by: Eric Carlson, Richmond, VA

Valley of the Spirits

by: Warren R. Hull and K. D. Clemmens, Las Vegas, NV



BEST COMEDY – NOMINATIONS

Are You My Mommy

Hell in a Handbasket

His & Hers

In the Event of My Death

Last Laugh

Re-Opening

Stuck

The Killer Across the Street

Western Exit

BEST ACTOR – NOMINATIONS

Steven Dexter (American Morning)

Rasmus Hammerich (On My Mind)

R. Keith Harris (Seven Days Till Midnight)

Lukas Hassel (Guest of Honor)

David Triacca (Pap’s Manifesto)

BEST ACTRESS – NOMINATIONS

Lisa Belcher (Guest of Honor)

Ana Giradot (Fires In the Dark)

Molly Leland (The Dinner Guest)

Sophia Myles (All That Glitters)

Jillian Reeves (Broken)



BEST DIRECTOR – NOMINATIONS

Gavin Michael Booth (Are You My Mommy )

Chris Haigh (Song for Hope)

Meitel Cohen Navarro (Over My Dead Body )

Bill Sorvino (The Della Norte Sisters )

Martin Strange-Hansen (On My Mind)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST - NOMINATIONS

Consider the Sparrow

Last Laugh

On My Mind

Over My Dead Body

The Della Norte Sisters

The Dinner Guest

BEST MUSICAL SCORE - NOMINATION

Donut Dollies

Music by: Jim Gardner

Chords

Music by: Daniel Jones / Christine Alice / Armchair Martian

Last Patrol On Okinawa

Music by: Jon Monroe

Song For Hope

Music by: Anthony Di Lorenzo

The Della Morte Sisters

Music by: Michael Vignola

The Flipside

Music by: Mark Bryan

Winter of ’79

Music by: Raphael Dargent (PHAR)

When the Rain Sets In

Music by: Jean-Pascal Beintus

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization. See more details at beaufortfilmfestival.com.