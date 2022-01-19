15 December 2021 the NHS Covid Pass will be mandatory to access indoor and outdoor venues where large crowds gather
The UK Govt has been very helpful and enabled us to add Covid Pass verification and management feature quickly. It'll be crucial for organisations who don't have staff spare to manage this process.””OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DigiGreet visitor management system is fully automated for Covid Pass verification and screening. This will help organisations and business that are high risk environments and need safety without putting in additional resources.
— Edward Williams
As per the UK government guidelines, the NHS Covid pass will be mandatory to access indoor and outdoor venues where large crowds gather. This includes unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people and unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, as well as any venue with more than 10,000 people.
The DigiGreet automated Covid Pass verification and screening system will help high risk environments such as unseated indoor and outdoor venues as well as care and residential homes, GP Surgeries, nursing homes etc. Such places are able to check all people on site have valid NHS Covid pass, or, if not all people are required to have a Covid Pass, such as visitors to care home, they can define which groups of people need a pass. Covid Passes are obtained easily via the official NHS app, the pass provides users with a unique QR code confirming their vaccination status. The COVID pass will not just relate to travel but any environment where COVID poses a high risk, such as unseated indoor and outdoor venues which have been identified as one of the prime locations to implement such checks.
Any establishment, high risk or otherwise, may choose to voluntarily check people’s COVID passes and choose how to handle people who don’t have a valid pass.
Without dedicated staff in place, the only sensible approach is to use an automated visitor management system which scans COVID passes, logs the expiry date and takes action if the pass is not valid. This type of system will help Care homes and other places needing or wanting to check passes without having to commit significant staff time and resources which in many cases simply don’t exist.
DigiGreet is the first and only visitor management system to enable automated COVID Pass management, there is no special hardware you need, just a tablet or screen with a QR Code scanner or camera. The system is quick and easy to setup and can be activated with a single click of a button. Once active, visitors to the site are asked to scan their NHS Covid pass and the system immediately verifies the validity of their pass.
