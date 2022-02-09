Mighty Paw Launches Travel Dog Water Bottle & Redesigned Dog Treat Pouch For Hydration And Food Rewards On The Go
The family orientated dog gear company released two new products for active dogs that make outdoor adventures and training sessions easier than ever.
You can now skip the unsanitary dog water bowls at parks and elsewhere as well as quickly access treats without any spilling thanks to two strong magnets.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the wireless Smart Bell, Sport Dog Harness 2.0 and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of their new Travel Dog Water Bottle and of their redesigned Dog Treat Pouch 2.0.
Made with a BPA-free, food grade silicone leaf that flips over and functions as a water bowl, the reusable Travel Dog Water Bottle is environmentally friendly and safe to drink from. Its leak-proof silicone nozzle cover prevents messes while it’s being carried on the soft wrist strap. Alternatively, it can also be clipped to a dog harness or any backpack thanks to the complimentary carabiner clip that’s included with each bottle.
The Dog Treat Pouch 2.0 has even more functionality than before! The redesigned version of its predecessor now offers 4 storage solutions along with 4 hands-free uses. Its main compartment holds 2 cups of food to ensure that dog owners won’t run out of treats on their walks and training sessions. The strong mesh pocket holds phones while the zippered pouch is the perfect spot for wallets and keys. Last but not least, the integrated poop bag holder dispenses pick up bags as needed. As a bonus feature, it also includes a free roll of poop bags.
The Mighty Paw Dog Treat Pouch 2.0 includes reflective stitching for low-light visibility and can either be worn over the shoulder, across the body or around the waist using an adjustable shoulder strap. Alternatively, it can easily be clipped to a belt or pants.
**Travel Dog Water Bottle Details**
100% BPA-free, food-grade silicone leaf & bottle
Safe to drink from on hikes and walks
Reusable water bottle
Gentle on the environment
Leak-proof silicone nozzle cover
Prevents messes while being carried
Soft wrist strap
Carry the bottle yourself
Durable carabiner clip
Clip it to your pup’s harness or to your backpack
Available in 2 bright colors: Orange and Green
Holds 20 oz of water
Great size for small, medium and large pups
**Dog Treat Pouch 2.0 Details**
7" x 2.5" x 5" treat bag with lots of storage
4 pockets for treats, poop bags, phone, wallet and/or keys
2 cup treat capacity in main compartment
Never run out of treats on your walks & training sessions
Front mesh pocket
Zippered front pouch
Side poop bag dispenser
Never run out of poop bags
Hands-free design
Wear it 4 different ways
Multi-purpose belt sling/shoulder strap adjusts from 32-52”
2 attachment point D-rings for belt sling/shoulder strap
Strong metal belt clip
Strong magnetic closure
Quick access to treats
No spilling
Easy to clean
Weather-resistant, premium polyester
Stylish design and interior lining
Designed for all climates
Low light & night time visibility
Reflective stitching
Free roll of poop bags
Available in Orange/Black and Green/Gray
**About Mighty Paw**
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###
