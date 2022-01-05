COAST Autonomous Announces Partnership with Kalmar to Accelerate the Development of Robotic Solutions to the Market
Initial phase sees COAST Autonomous self-driving technology integrated into Kalmar terminal tractors for ports, terminals and distribution centers.PASADENA, CA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COAST Autonomous, Inc. (“COAST”) announced today that it has signed a joint development agreement to accelerate the development and launch of robotic solutions across Kalmar’s mobile equipment offering. To emphasize the common long-term interests of the partnership, Kalmar has become a minority shareholder of COAST.
Kalmar is the global market leading manufacturer of container handling equipment for ports, terminals, distribution centers and heavy industry, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. The joint development agreement and investment in COAST follows the recent introduction of the Kalmar Robotic Portfolio – a future range of intelligent, flexible, and autonomous mobile equipment solutions designed to improve safety, eco-efficiency and productivity of cargo and material handling.
In the initial phase, the partnership between Kalmar and COAST will focus on the autonomous driving functionality of the Kalmar RoboTractor - an autonomous terminal tractor.
Lasse Eriksson, Vice President, Technology at Kalmar: “Partnership between Kalmar and COAST Autonomous highlights the importance of collaboration in our industry, especially in the area of robotics. COAST’s unique technology that addresses safety on each level and the broad experience in autonomous driving solutions provides us with a great opportunity to accelerate the robotisation journey and the launch of Kalmar Robotic Portfolio. As safety is the key criteria in everything we do at Kalmar, we are excited about the collaboration with COAST and the opportunity to integrate their safe autonomous driving solutions that will enable autonomous operation in mixed-traffic environments in the future.”
Adrian Sussmann, President and CFO, COAST Autonomous: “Our technologists have been focused, for over twenty years, on developing safe autonomous vehicle systems for pedestrian and industrial environments. The collaboration with Kalmar is the perfect application for our technology and we are excited to integrate our robotic solutions into their best-in-class vehicles, bringing improved safety and efficiency to the market. To work with the market leading OEM in ports and terminal operations is an amazing opportunity and a wonderful endorsement of our unique approach. We are at the dawn of a new era in robotics and the partnership with Kalmar validates our belief that safe autonomous vehicles will proliferate rapidly in industrial settings providing tremendous benefit and value for all.”
About Kalmar
Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com
About COAST Autonomous
COAST Autonomous is a self-driving technology company providing mobility solutions to move people and goods in urban, campus and industrial environments. At the center of one of the fastest and most profound disruptions to impact the transportation and logistics industries, COAST has developed the full stack of Autonomous Vehicle (AV) software that includes mapping and localization, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), fleet management and supervision systems. Partnering with proven manufacturers, COAST can provide a variety of vehicles equipped with its best-in-class software to offer Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions to cities, campuses, airports, and industrial sites. Based in Pasadena, California, COAST’s team is recognized for its experience and expertise in all aspects of implementing and operating AV fleets while prioritizing safety and the user experience. To learn how COAST Autonomous can help you power autonomous transportation in your environment, please visit www.coastautonomous.com.
