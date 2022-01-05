Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B3000035
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/04/2021 @ 2314 hours
STREET: South Stream Road
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sawmill Road
WEATHER: Clear and cold
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Matthew E. Steadman
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Bennington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: SVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle crash on South Stream Road in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Matthew Steadman was operating south on South Stream Road at a speed well above the posted limit of 35 miles per hour. Steadman approached a right curve in the roadway and due to his speed, he was unable to negotiate the curve and ultimately lost control. Steadman's vehicle left the roadway and collided with an embankment before coming to rest.
Steadman was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/21/2022 at 0815 hours to answer the charge of negligent operation. Steadman was also issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for a lane violation and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Title 23 VSA 1038 (Roadways laned for traffic)
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2022 at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421