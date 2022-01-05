Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B3000035

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/04/2021 @ 2314 hours

STREET: South Stream Road

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sawmill Road

WEATHER: Clear and cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Matthew E. Steadman

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Bennington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle crash on South Stream Road in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Matthew Steadman was operating south on South Stream Road at a speed well above the posted limit of 35 miles per hour. Steadman approached a right curve in the roadway and due to his speed, he was unable to negotiate the curve and ultimately lost control. Steadman's vehicle left the roadway and collided with an embankment before coming to rest.

Steadman was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/21/2022 at 0815 hours to answer the charge of negligent operation. Steadman was also issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for a lane violation and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Title 23 VSA 1038 (Roadways laned for traffic)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2022 at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421