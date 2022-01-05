KPIT and dSPACE team up for smart charging solutions for electric vehicles
Solutions suite enables the development of next-generation onboard vehicle chargers that complies with international standards to perform conformance testing
— Anup Sable, Chief Technology Officer and Member of Board, KPIT Technologies
KPIT Technologies, leading independent software development and integration partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem, and dSPACE, one of the world’s leading providers of simulation and validation solutions, have teamed up to offer a comprehensive solutions test suite for smart charging. The powerful combination of KPIT conformance test libraries for the dSPACE hardware component - the DS5366 Smart Charging Interface enables this comprehensive solution suite.
Robust validation and testing of the charging technologies are paramount for faster expansion of charging infrastructure. With this collaboration, KPIT and dSPACE offer a one-stop solution for their clients. The combination of software and hardware competencies brought together by KPIT and dSPACE offers comprehensive testing options for the mobility ecosystem.
KPIT developed an extensive, ready-to-use suite of conformance test libraries that works seamlessly with the dSPACE Smart Charging Solution. The test suites comply with global standards, such as DIN 70122, ISO 15118 – 4/5, GB/T 34658, and CHAdeMO.
dSPACE’s test platform includes the Smart Charging Interface Software with a Simulink model simulating the behavior of the electric vehicle supply equipment, predefined layouts for dSPACE ControlDesk, and the DS5366 Smart Charging Interface card for powerline-based communication.
As an open test solution, the Smart Charging Conformance Test Solution flexibly adapts to the functionality of the device under test (DUT), has an intuitive graphical user interface, and provides automated test execution and detailed reports. The smart charging solution suite enables automotive OEMs and charging station companies to accelerate the development and testing of technologies involved in the electric vehicle charging process.
The test libraries are not limited to the ones defined in the standard. The entire setup is easy to integrate with in-house or existing tools. The test suite can be used for charging communication, power tests for charging, and other electrification applications. The companies are working towards launching ready-to-use suites for upcoming standards such as ISO 15118-20, SAE J2984, SAE J2593-2, GB/T 34657-2, and ChaoJi.
Anup Sable, Chief Technology Officer and Member of Board, KPIT Technologies, said, “We are excited to collaborate with dSPACE. The focus and expertise dSPACE brings together for validation hardware and solutions will be a great combination and offer mobility ecosystem a key technology components in their electrification roadmap. This will compliment KPITs focus on powertrain software for two decades and experience on working on leading electrification programs”
Markus Ploeger, Director of Electromobility & Electric Drives at dSPACE, explained,: "KPIT brings the know-how of an experienced software system integrator to the partnership. Together, we will support our customers in the automotive industry in getting charging technologies market-ready faster. The development of the joint offering has resulted in a solution that ensures a smooth user experience and takes into account all major global norms and standards, thereby enabling comprehensive testing for the increasingly complex charging technologies. “
About KPIT
KPIT is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 7,000 automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients’ implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. With engineering centers in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, KPIT works with leaders in automotive and mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming. For more details, visit www.kpit.com
KPIT Newsroom and Media resources center: https://www.kpit.com/newsroom/
About dSPACE
dSPACE is the world’s leading provider of simulation and validation solutions used in developing connected, self-driving and electrically driven vehicles. The company's range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle development, but engineers also rely on our know-how when it comes to aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services, as well as training and support. With more than 2,000 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany; has three project centers in Germany; and serves customers through its regional companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Korea, and Croatia.
