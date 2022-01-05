Submit Release
MomentoCon, Pittsburgh’s New Comicon Announces Celebrity Lineup

MomentoCon Logo

MomentoCon is coming to Pittsburgh May 7-8

Image of Adam Fergus

Adam Fergus at MomentoCon 2021

Image of the David Lawrence Convention Center

MomentoCon is coming to Pittsburgh May 7-8

MomentoCon brings Supernatural event of the year to Pittsburgh May 7-8. Celebrity guestlist Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino, DJ Qualls, amongst others.

Get ready Pittsburgh, MomentoCon is Coming May 7-8 - "Where Fandom Becomes Family"”
— Casey Bassett
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momento Con just announced This year’s celebrity lineup! In suit with San Diego’s Comicon, MomentoCon will once again bring the Supernatural event of the year to the pristine David Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh. This year’s celebrity lineup includes Mark Sheppard (Supernatural, Battlestar Galactica, Firefly, Doom Patrol), Mark Pellegrino (LOST, Supernatural, Dexter, and Being Human), DJ Qualls (Road Trip, Hustle & Flow, Breaking Bad, The Man in the High Castle, and Supernatural), amongst others.

Last year, with an unexpected turnout, during CoVid, the two-day convention launched its first show, fully vaxxed. The show’s turnout brought thousands of attendees to the floor and hundreds of exhibitors to celebrate all things supernatural, sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and pop-culture.

Casey Bassett, the show’s promoter, and founder of the classic Sci-Fi Valley Con (10 years running) shared his thoughts on the success of both conventions under the Assett Conventions, LLC umbrella; “I think, the reason our shows do well is mainly because we are fans ourselves. For the past 10 years we’ve been ‘in it’ with them. Everyone is like family, hence the tagline ‘Where Fandom Becomes Family.’”

Event: Momento Con 2022
Location: David Lawrence Convention Center
Dates: May 7 and 8, 2022
Website: https://www.momentocon.com/sponsors

For further info please contact
Jody Sigmund - Media Relations
Jody@MarketingPro20.com
+1 213 290 0588

Jody Sigmund
Marketing Pro 2.0
+1 310-938-4231
email us here

Momento Con 2022 Welcome

