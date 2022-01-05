MomentoCon, Pittsburgh’s New Comicon Announces Celebrity Lineup
MomentoCon brings Supernatural event of the year to Pittsburgh May 7-8. Celebrity guestlist Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino, DJ Qualls, amongst others.
Get ready Pittsburgh, MomentoCon is Coming May 7-8 - "Where Fandom Becomes Family"”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momento Con just announced This year’s celebrity lineup! In suit with San Diego’s Comicon, MomentoCon will once again bring the Supernatural event of the year to the pristine David Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh. This year’s celebrity lineup includes Mark Sheppard (Supernatural, Battlestar Galactica, Firefly, Doom Patrol), Mark Pellegrino (LOST, Supernatural, Dexter, and Being Human), DJ Qualls (Road Trip, Hustle & Flow, Breaking Bad, The Man in the High Castle, and Supernatural), amongst others.
— Casey Bassett
Last year, with an unexpected turnout, during CoVid, the two-day convention launched its first show, fully vaxxed. The show’s turnout brought thousands of attendees to the floor and hundreds of exhibitors to celebrate all things supernatural, sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and pop-culture.
Casey Bassett, the show’s promoter, and founder of the classic Sci-Fi Valley Con (10 years running) shared his thoughts on the success of both conventions under the Assett Conventions, LLC umbrella; “I think, the reason our shows do well is mainly because we are fans ourselves. For the past 10 years we’ve been ‘in it’ with them. Everyone is like family, hence the tagline ‘Where Fandom Becomes Family.’”
Event: Momento Con 2022
Location: David Lawrence Convention Center
Dates: May 7 and 8, 2022
Website: https://www.momentocon.com/sponsors
