Pelosi Statement on Capitol Police Board Report on U.S. Capitol Complex Security  

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Capitol Police Board issued its report on security improvements made to the U.S. Capitol Complex following the January 6th insurrection: “Today, the Capitol Police Board has demonstrated important continued progress to protect the Capitol, honor the sacrifice of our Capitol Police heroes and defend our American Democracy, with the release of this report. “Since the January 6th insurrection, the House has worked expeditiously to strengthen the defenses of the Capitol and ensure that such an attack can never again happen. In the immediate aftermath of the insurrection, I asked Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to lead an immediate review of security infrastructure, interagency processes, and command and control, which was completed in March. In May and then again in July, the House passed strong emergency supplemental funding bills based on the facts and findings of reviews, including General Honoré’s report and the Inspector General's reports to the Committee House Administration led by Chair Zoe Lofgren. And in June, the House passed legislation to establish the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol to find the facts and prevent a future assault, which is proceeding swiftly. Today’s report shows continued progress in this vital mission. “As we approach one year since January 6th and continue our work to defeat the pandemic, it is essential that we protect the Capitol, which is a beacon of our democracy, and all who work within it. We must ensure that families and children can visit the Capitol, lawmakers can do our jobs, press can report and the Congress can serve the American people – all with safety and security.” # # #