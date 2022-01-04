Welcome to MPI Open Day on 8 January

MACAU, January 4 - The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) will hold the MPI Open Day 2022 and Scholarship Awards Ceremony on 8 January (Saturday). Featuring degree programme presentations, consultation on further studies, thematic exhibitions, campus tours, workshops, performances, and experiential activities, the event will allow the community to have a comprehensive understanding of MPI’s programmes and achievements in teaching and research, experience the exciting academic life and diverse campus culture, and share the joy of outstanding students receiving awards. Secondary school graduates, elites, parents, and interested parties are welcome to attend.

Adhering to its long-standing commitment to quality and student-centred education, MPI is recognized nationally and internationally and has achieved good results in various authoritative academic reviews. MPI is Macao’s first higher education institution to have received a successful institutional review by the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, UK, the National Teaching Achievement Award, and two Asia Pacific Quality Awards. In terms of sustainable development, MPI was ranked between 301 and 400 in the Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings in 2021. In alignment with the development positioning of Macao as “One Centre, One Platform and One Base”, MPI is actively leveraging its academic strengths to nurture outstanding and high-end talents to help build Macao, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Open Day will include a lucky draw and on-site application for degree programmes. The areas of programmes for application for the 2022/2023 academic year include: Business and Management, Information Technology, Languages and Translation, Arts, Public Management, Health Sciences and Sports. Applications for undergraduate admission for 2022/2023 entry are accepted from now to 19 January 2022, and applications for postgraduate admission are accepted from now to 28 February 2022. For more information, please visit the MPI admission page at ipm.mo/admission.

For more information about the Open Day, please visit: ipm.mo/openday, MPI’s Facebook page, or our official WeChat: ipmadmission. In accordance with COVID-19 epidemic prevention regulations, participants are required to wear a mask, take a temperature test, and present a green Macao Health Code valid on the day of the event.