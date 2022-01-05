iBG Finance to launch Wealth Management Portal
As per their new roadmap, iBG Finance to launch a wealth management platform for newbie crypto investors to scale up their investments via tiered memberships.MAHE, REPUBLIC OF SEYCHELLES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As investors worldwide realise the promising opportunities in FinTech and the Blockchain industry, iBG Finance intends to be at the forefront to introduce new opportunities for value creation in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT’s) and the MetaVerse as well as key token launches.
To continue bridging the gap between everyday crypto investors and the myriad of Blockchain earning opportunities, iBG will introduce a diversified investment platform for iBG token holders.
iBG LAUNCHPAD: THE WORLD'S PREMIERE DIVERSIFIED DeFi MUTUAL FUND
iBG’s investment platform will operate like a diversified mutual fund in DeFi in the form of a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) with a few key differences. It will aggregate various projects built on the blockchain allowing each investor to grow and expand their investment portfolio. Early-stage and market-ready projects that are onboarded onto iBG’s platform will be audited and assessed to ensure a greater likelihood for commercial success. Other assets will include mining farms, pools and liquidity solutions offering stable Annual Percentage Rate (APR) and Annual Percentage Yield (APY) from 10% to well over 1,000%.
The wealth management platform will be different from a DAO in that iBG will audit and assess before putting forward projects for governance and voting. Additionally, the platform will feature several investment solutions to cater to the varying tastes, preferences and risk appetites of iBG token holders.
Most APY solutions in DeFi require swopping and changing of multiple tokens via bridges to different blockchains before finally getting to a staking opportunity. This is tedious and tricky for even the seasoned crypto investor. It requires keeping track of investments across multiple sites, wallets, pools, farms, launchpads and tokens. iBG aggregates all these investments into a single wealth management portal whilst taking care of the mechanics of swopping and bridging. At a single glance, you can see your entire portfolio's progress whilst spreading your risks over multiple projects and pools.
Tiers
Participation in all earning opportunities will require iBG token holders to stake their tokens in a tier-based rewards system that will allow iBG token holders to invest in more projects built on the blockchain. The higher the tier, the greater the allocation given to the member. The tier-based rewards system will feature five tiers:
1. Bronze - 1,000 iBG tokens to participate
2. Silver - 10,000 iBG tokens to participate
3. Gold - 25,000 iBG tokens to participate
4. Ruby - 50,000 iBG tokens to participate
5. Diamond - 100,000 iBG tokens to participate
6. Jade - by-invitation only category for VC’s and large token holders
Projects will be categorized according to compounding interest or APY:
1. Stable Returns - projects yielding 10-75% APY
2. Medium Returns - projects yielding 50-200% APY
3. High Returns - projects yielding 500%++ APY
Early stage token projects with seed-level investment opportunities will be made available only to Gold members and above. These projects typically yield 50X gains and represent the typical investment routes of blockchain venture capital funds. These projects are also impossible to get into for the average investor.
To maximize the full benefits of investing in the various projects and to receive the maximum allocation from new projects that are on-boarded into iBG’s portfolio, token holders can move up to higher membership tiers.
iBG tokens (available as an ERC20 & BEP20 token on UniSwap and PancakeSwap respectively) are required to participate in the various investment projects on iBG’s native wealth management dashboard. Token holders will earn in partner tokens or in mainstream tokens depending on the pool they invest in.
In the near future, this wealth management platform, similar to a diversified mutual fund, will allow members of the iBG community to vote on projects.
These developments follow the successful launch of its Staking & Yield Farming pools launched in Q3 2021 which gave users an average of 500% APY. iBG Finance also built strategic partnerships with leading organizations such as BGBF, Southeast Asia's First POSI Insured Bitcoin Denominated Fund. iBG Finance (Seychelles) was acquired recently by ICOA Inc., a United States-based provider of wireless and wired broadband internet networks in high-traffic public locations and listed on NASDAQ:OTC.
Future Developments: iBG’s project roadmap
iBG Finance is also announcing its detailed roadmap which includes its major initiatives:
1) the development of iBG Finance’s Wealth Management Platform for independent investors, VCs, early-stage and market-ready projects; and
2) the development of its NFT platform.
“2022 will be a big year for all of us at iBG Finance as we continue to introduce new innovations to our community to help make DeFi more accessible to users worldwide. This new roadmap is a testament to our aim of solidifying iBG’s position as an industry leader, supporting the growth and expansion of the global DeFi ecosystem.” - Samuel Chng, Chief Executive Officer
Alongside the project developments of its long-awaited Robovisor and multiple strategic partnerships, the new roadmap builds upon the organization’s mission of bringing simplicity to users entering the cryptocurrency and the DeFi market through cutting-edge technology.
About iBG Finance:
iBG is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) wealth management platform designed to bring simplicity to users entering the cryptocurrency and the DeFi market. iBG is equipped with the latest Robo Advisory technology to offer algorithm-driven recommendations.
About BGBF:
BGBF is South East Asia’s First Insured Bitcoin denominated Fund. The Fund provides Bitcoin exposure to investors, while offering insurance coverage & underwriting for public offering security insurance (POSI), striving to deliver safe and secured investment.
About ICOA Inc.:
ICOA, Inc. is a national provider of wireless and wired broadband Internet networks in high-traffic public locations. ICOA provides design, installation, operation, maintenance, and management of WI-FI hot-spot and hot-zone Internet access. ICOA owns or operates broadband access installations in high-traffic locations across 40 states, located in airports, quick-service restaurants, hotels and motels, travel plazas, marinas etc. ICOA networks are compatible with widely used 802.11x technology and with virtually all Internet service providers. ICOA is currently entering the DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto Space through multiple acquisitions.
