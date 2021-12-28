iBG Finance Announces the appointment of Samuel Chng as Chief Executive Officer
iBG Finance will continue to establish its strong presence and leadership in the cryptocurrency industry, and I am looking forward to working with the team to bring iBG to the next level.”REPUBLIC OF SEYCHELLES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iBG Finance announced today that Samuel Chng has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. An experienced business leader, Mr. Chng will succeed Aneesha Reihana and assume responsibilities effective January 1, 2022.
Aneesha’s contributions to iBG Finance have been instrumental in its most recent project developments and community growth. Her strategic efforts and direction have been well-received by its stakeholders as well as the iBG community, and we wish her the very best in this new stage in her career as well as her future endeavors.
Having previously held key positions in reputable organizations such as the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) and the former Singapore International Monetary Exchange (SIMEX) (currently known as SGX), Mr. Chng joined the financial market as a stockbroker and has since been one of the top brokers in the industry.
An early player in the blockchain space, Mr. Chng will bring his vast expertise and knowledge of the blockchain and fintech industries, both of which he is currently actively involved.
“iBG Finance is working continuously to provide its community with the safest, most secure, and transparent investment opportunities possible. This is a very promising time for all of us, and I am looking forward to working with the team to bring iBG to the next level,” says Mr. Chng.
He adds, “On top of pioneering the world’s first fully-insured POSI token, iBG’s multiple strategic partnerships, and the most recent acquisition by ICOA, iBG Finance will continue to establish its strong presence and leadership in the cryptocurrency industry.”
We are confident that Mr. Chng’s experience in Decentralized Finance and blockchain technology will ensure that iBG is poised for success as it continues to roll out pioneering developments and innovations for the benefit of the community in the near future.
