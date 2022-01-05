More about GBI Arrests Hart County High School Teacher

Submit Release
GBI Arrests Hart County High School Teacher

Hart County, GA (January 4, 2022) – The GBI has arrested Corinna Crumpton, 30, of Toccoa, GA, in reference to an investigation that began in December of 2021 at the request of the Hartwell Police Department.  Agents charged Crumpton on January 4, 2022 with sexual assault and electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor, both felony charges. 

The crimes took place between August and December of 2021.  Crumpton is a Hart County High School teacher.  This investigation is active and ongoing.

