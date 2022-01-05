Appraisal Logistics CEO Becomes President of MMBBA

Maryland Mortgage Bankers & Brokers Association welcomes Frank Danna as new President.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appraisal Logistics, a leading provider of high quality appraisal management services, technology and compliance solutions for the residential/commercial mortgage industry, is proud to announce that the company’s President, Frank Danna, has advanced to President of the Maryland Mortgage Bankers and Brokers Association for 2022. Danna is a long time member of the organization and has served in various capacities through the years, but this is first time serving as President.

“I’m proud to move into this position as I know the work this organization does is making our industry stronger,” Danna said. “I’ll be working with some dedicated professionals, people I’ve known for a long time and respect. I’m confident we’ll do good work together in 2022.”

Like most trade groups focused on the mortgage banking industry, it’s rare for a vendor to hold this position, but Danna has served the industry in Maryland for so long and is so well known among executives working there that he was elected to the board and has moved up through the offices to President. Founded in 1949, the Maryland Mortgage Bankers Association (MMBA) recently merged with the Maryland Association of Mortgage Professionals (MAMP). Danna is one of the first leaders to preside over the combined organization.

MMBBA is committed to helping its members conduct business and ensuring the continued strength of the real estate finance industry and mortgage lending field. The organization possesses a steadfast dedication to promote ethical business practices and integrity-based lending. It continually strives to help its members provide superior financial loan services to residents of Maryland and expand homeownership statewide.

On an on-going basis, the association provides its members with useful and informative continuing education programs, workshops, conferences and seminars to help them grow in their careers. MMBBA also serves as an advocate for the mortgage banking industry, constantly staying abreast of key legislative and regulatory issues at the state and local levels while representing the interests of its members. The organization has retained a professional lobbyist skilled in the legislative process who works diligently in Annapolis on the behalf of its members.

Appraisal Logistics offers modern appraisal management technology. The company has earned the ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management Systems Standards by LQRA, a Lloyd’s Register Company. Although not required, Appraisal Logistics opted into the rigorous audit and evaluation process to provide financial institution customers a means of measuring quality. ALS is the only AMC in the industry to receive this important certification.

Annapolis, Md.-based Appraisal Logistics is a nationwide appraisal management company for the residential and commercial mortgage industry. With a team of industry experts and a nationwide network of highly qualified and trusted appraisers, Appraisal Logistics provides immediate and exceptional services to regional and community banks and standalone mortgage originators to ensure each appraisal is 100 percent compliant in a customized, customer-focused environment. The company also owns and maintains the secure proprietary communications platform - AIM-Port®. For more information, please visit http://www.gotoals.com or call (443) 949-7862.