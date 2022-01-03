Submit Release
Divided Supreme Court affirms death penalty with dissent on Miranda issue

A 5-2 Supreme Court today affirms the death sentence in People v. Johnson for the 1996 murder of a Ventura County sheriff’s deputy. The justices disagree whether the superior court properly admitted incriminating statements the defendant made to a psychiatrist retained by the district attorney’s office. The two spoke in a hospital emergency room where the defendant was being treated for a gunshot wound soon after the murder and after the defendant had more than once invoked his Miranda rights to remain silent and to have an attorney.

