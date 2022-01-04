Sacramento courts announce cutback in hearings, trials in response to COVID-19 spike

The move, the latest in a series of efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, includes “greatly restricting the number of jury trials assigned,” using vacant court departments for jury deliberations and cutting back on the number of preliminary hearings, court officials said in a statement.
