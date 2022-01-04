Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Irving Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the 1500 block of Irving Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:48 am, the suspect, armed with a handgun, attempted to rob the victim. A struggle ensued and the suspect fired shots in the direction of the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/7k-vU6S74wQ

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.