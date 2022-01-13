The pandemic of loneliness and why education on love is so needed

Vlada de Sousa is founder of the international boutique transformational centre Bliss Body Journeys (www.blissbodyjourneys.com)

Deep connections are becoming rare in this digital world & Vlada de Sousa wants to inspire people to learn about this spiritual gift through meditation

This is deep work, but it is essential now, more than ever before...If everyone were to do this course, we'd see a different world, and it would literally be Heaven on Earth” — Siobhan, participant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People are living a pandemic of loneliness, where millions either avoid intimacy or are continuously devastated by relationship failures. There is a void in people’s education: nowhere in their path they are taught about love, and the romanticism from books and movies does not replace a conscious observation of what people so often portray as the most precious thing in life.

A study on loneliness, published by “Our World in Data” in 2020, shows that loneliness affects not only happiness but also the physical health. In times of social distancing, this problem has become even bigger. “In this reality, where it's difficult to distract ourselves with traveling, shopping or going out to parties, love must be understood as the purest way to bring joy into our lives”, says Vlada de Sousa, Founder and Spiritual Teacher at Bliss Body Journeys.

With the “Seven Expressions of Love” course, Vlada wants to build a virtual container in which people truly get in touch with themselves and fellow humans on their spiritual path. “What I loved the most about the course was to feel connected with different people from all over the world. You learn so much from each other, you do the meditation together, and you can really feel the energy of Love”, says the student, Christel Van der Lugt. At the end of the day, it´s on each one of us to turn this pandemic of loneliness into an endemic of love.

To register for this 7-month course beginning in February 2022 CLICK HERE or use this link to learn more: https://blissbodyjourneys.com/seven-expressions-of-love/

About Vlada de Sousa

Vlada de Sousa has founded the international boutique transformational centre Bliss Body Journeys (www.blissbodyjourneys.com). She is a chief creative officer in charge of curating life-changing retreats, programs, and courses that include ancient yoga teachings, modern holistic psychology, and energy healing practices and art of meditation. Her events are premium-level holistic experiences that open the doors to meditation and spirituality even for the most conservative guests.

Vlada is a mighty mentor in the topics of empowerment, healing, love, and relationships topics, helping people to overcome challenges in life through her powerful meditations, which she intuitively creates for each student personally.

Her signature 7-month course on heart awakening and inner transformation “Seven Expressions of love” has been a great success and helped people all over the world to learn about conscious relationships and connect with their spirituality in a non-religious way.

About Bliss Body Journeys

Established in Bali Island back in 2016, Bliss Body Journeys has provided thousands of guests with a new purpose and vision in life and has been featured in Vogue, Tatler, Yoga Journal and Monocle magazines.

The transformational boutique retreats took place in Bali Island (Indonesia), Zanzibar (Tanzania), Tuscany (Italy), Hong Kong, and hosted guests from all over the world. Their experienced facilitators and compassionate hosts are endowed with the values of providing verified and empowering teachings together with high-end service.

The company leaders CEO Pedro Rui Sousa and CCO Vlada de Sousa dedicate their lives to raising global collective consciousness and Bliss Body Journeys’ mission is to play a pivotal role in this awareness shift, by expanding its reach through an ever-growing community and always evolving offerings.