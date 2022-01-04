National OnDemand Acquires Oklahoma-based J&S Communications, marking 16th Acquisition in Four Years
National OnDemand, Inc. announced today it has acquired J&S Communications, a leader in Last Mile service delivery with offices in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
The performance of J&S is undeniable, and we are excited to bring their talents and dedication to providing exceptional service to National OnDemand.”BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National OnDemand, Inc. announced today it has acquired J&S Communications, a leader in Last Mile service delivery with offices in Arkansas and Oklahoma. The acquisition will accelerate National OnDemand’s geographic growth as it continues to be a premiere provider of Fiber, Wireless, Energy and Technology services in the U.S.
— Renee Thomas, SVP of Operations
“The performance of J&S is undeniable, and we are excited to bring their talents and dedication to providing exceptional service to National OnDemand,” said Renee Thomas, SVP of Operations for National OnDemand. “Their superior knowledge of drop bury installation and residential and commercial installation as well as their willingness to take on new territories and expand their drop bury, security and commercial work matches perfectly with our intention to provide our key service offerings Anytime, Anywhere.”
“I believe this acquisition is going to significantly enhance our ability to attract and retain technicians as National OnDemand is able to provide additional benefits and career opportunities,” said John Walsh, CEO of J&S Communications. “Undoubtedly, we are creating a better future for our team members and staff through this acquisition. We look forward to continuing to perform at peak levels, while being a major player in enabling National OnDemand’s strategic objectives.”
J&S Communications has built a stellar track record in providing cable and fiber installation since 1996, and the company has been ranked by Cox Communications as one of the top providers in the United States.
National OnDemand has quickly expanded its national footprint in its first four years since incorporation, in large part due to its ability to discover suitable acquisition candidates that enhance its market position. This acquisition marks the sixteenth for National OnDemand since forming in 2017, but with the announcement of an institutional investment into National OnDemand by Blue Point Capital Partners on December 14th, the Company is poised to further expand and accelerate its acquisition efforts.
“One of the strengths of National OnDemand is the ability to acquire and integrate acquisitions while maintaining operational momentum,” said Blue Point Partner Brian Castleberry. “We are excited to witness the completion of this newest acquisition first-hand and look forward to seeing the positive impact that the J&S Communications team will have with National OnDemand.”
J&S Communications is a family-owned company striving for the highest levels of excellence in technology integration and customer experience for the communities it serves. John and Shelly Walsh founded J&S Communications in 1996 and with a team of dedicated and talented people, J&S has evolved into a state of the art, award winning organization. J&S has three offices in the Southern U.S. including: Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. For more information, please visit: jscontractors.com.
National OnDemand, Inc. is a communication and utility infrastructure service provider delivering engineering, construction and last mile solutions to the fiber, wireless, energy and technology sectors in the United States. Headquartered in Burlington, N.C., the Company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions—on-demand, anywhere across its service footprint. The Company has built its market leadership position by providing exceptional client service and identifying and acquiring firms that share its goals and commitment to excellence. In addition, National OnDemand has developed special expertise in managing rural broadband fiber construction projects and has proactively invested in personnel and equipment resources to handle large-scale new construction projects.
Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point’s geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. Blue Point has over a two-decade history of partnering with lower middle-market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve dramatic growth. The Firm focuses on opportunities where it can leverage its collective experience, extensive network of operating resources and unique toolkit, which includes supply chain/Asian capabilities, data and digital strategies, human capital strategy and focused add-on acquisition efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.
