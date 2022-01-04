N. Wayne Bell, Book Publisher continues as St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust member
To me publishing is always about the audience, the reader and in my case, also “the color-er”, while keeping in mind I am often representing the thoughts and views of someone else on paper.”SAINT LOUIS, MO, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N. Wayne Bell Founder, CEO of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com invited to continue as a St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust member, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs in the St. Louis area.
Wayne was chosen for membership by the St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership, and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Wayne has established one of the most extensive coloring book publishing and manufacturing houses in the English-speaking world. Founder of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. and ColoringBook.com, Bell’s company owns, operates, and manages over 1600 coloring book related domains in North America and Europe; becoming one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of coloring book products and custom coloring and activity books. The organization has sold products in over 90 countries, working with the public, businesses, educators, government institutions, US, and Canadian Corporations. Bell has personally written hundreds of books selling millions of copies. The company entered the music and entertainment business in 2015 debuting creative distribution alternatives to the industry that garnered the attention of industry leaders.
“St. Louis’ thriving business community is powered by leaders like Wayne,” said Robert Bobroff, publisher of St. Louis Business Journal. “We’re honored to be creating a space where the region’s business influence-rs come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another.”
As an invited member, Wayne will continue to contribute articles to the St. Louis Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app. Wayne will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an Executive Profile on the St. Louis Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community’s concierge team.
“It’s exciting to continue working with members of Business Journals Leadership Trust is an educational, learning, and growing experience. The nation’s top professionals, business leaders and entrepreneurs share experience, knowledge, and trust in the exclusive Business Journal forums. Adding value to each other and the communities in which we all live or operate is just one part of this dynamic group. The Business Journals help maintain a leadership role in the publishing industry, especially with the industry changes, this is an exciting, growing, and challenging time. And to me, publishing is aways about the audience, the reader and in my case also “the color-er”, keeping in mind I am representing the thoughts and views of someone else on paper. Associations with members and organizations like this help cement leadership roles in our industry. Many of them are bright and colorful I might add, ‘stated Wayne Bell.
The St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to continue working with Wayne in the community and looks forward to helping him to further elevate his company, his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact and contribute to the St. Louis business community and beyond.
About Business Journals Leadership Trust:
St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs in the community at large. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.
