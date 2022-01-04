Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,759 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox appoints Neil Abercrombie as new legislative director

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 3, 2022) – Today Gov. Spencer J. Cox announced that Neil Abercrombie will join his senior staff as senior advisor of legislative affairs and policy. Following Lt. Gov. Henderson’s lead, he’ll be managing day-to-day interactions with the Legislature and working to advance the administration’s priorities. 

“Neil has earned a sterling reputation for his solid policy sense and relationships built on competency and good will. These attributes will allow him to hit the ground running,” Gov. Cox said. “We’re excited to have him join Team Utah and look forward to working together in advancing our goals for the people of Utah.”

Abercrombie has been vice president of government relations for Utah State University since 2016, where he also served as director of government relations. Prior to that, he was public finance and policy analyst for the Utah League of Cities and Towns and an adjunct professor at the University of Utah.

He has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from Utah State University and also studied public administration at the University of Utah. 

Abercrombie will replace Karen Peterson, who was recently selected to fill the House District 13 seat vacated by Rep. Paul Ray.

He will start in his new role on Jan. 12, 2022.

Download a copy of this press release here.

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox appoints Neil Abercrombie as new legislative director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.