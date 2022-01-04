Launching School Readiness program assists 50 tribal and public libraries throughout Arizona

PHOENIX – The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, awarded 50 tribal and public libraries collections of pre-loaded learning tablets and read-along picture books to give children across the state access to safe and secure educational apps and recordings of books without the need for internet access. The project is supported with nearly $118,000 in federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The State Library is committed to supporting Arizona libraries in their efforts to provide informal education opportunities for all. The Launching School Readiness opportunity will provide access to digital content to help meet community needs and encourage literacy.

“These tablet and book collections will provide libraries additional resources needed to promote literacy, bridge the digital divide, and make technology accessible to everyone,” said Holly Henley, state librarian and director of Library Services, Archives and Public Records.

These collections will be made available for checkout and added to the selected libraries’ circulating collections.

For a complete list of libraries that received the learning tablets and read-along picture books, please visit Building a New Generation of Readers.

