Avoid Costly Breakdowns With Quality Rental Equipment From ESI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment breakdowns can put a halt to essential projects and result in money lost for Alaska businesses. Equipment Source Inc. (ESI) offers top-rated rental equipment from favorite brands, including ESI-manufactured products and JCB and Kubota equipment.
Many of ESI’s customers work in extreme conditions, including Alaska customers who work in -40°F on the North Slope oil fields. ESI’s rental equipment is Arctic Tough and can withstand the frigid cold of Alaska winters or the heat of summer.
ESI provides unique equipment solutions for every type of worksite and carries an array of attachments for any project, from tractor sand spreaders and box scrapers to loader pallet forks and brush cutters.
For customers in the construction, demolition, mining industries, or other similar fields, ESI carries heavy-duty earth moving equipment that has the performance capacity and reliability to get the job done. This includes a wide range of tractors, skid steer loaders, heavy-duty loaders, and more.
Here are a few of the featured machines that can be rented from ESI:
Excavators:
• K008: Compact excavator with collapsible blade, 2,300 lbs weight, and 5’8” dig depth
• KX040: Mid-sized excavator with a hydraulic 6-in-1 blade, cleanout bucket, variety of trench bucket size, 10,000 lbs weight, and 11’6” dig depth
• JS145: Large excavator with a hydraulic thumb, 32,337 lbs weight, 24”/36” trench bucket, 48” cleanout bucket, and 19’9” dig depth
Forklifts:
• FG25T: Compact forklift, 8000 lbs, and 5000 lbs capacity, and lift height of 10’6”
• 512-56: Large forklift with sway control, 8000 lbs weight, 5000 lbs capacity, and 10’6” lift height
Industrial Heaters:
• ES700: Indirect-fired diesel-powered air heater with maximum output of 770,000 BTU/hr at 4000 CFM for up to 37 hours between refuels
• Thaw Boss: A hydronic heater with a 55-hour runtime at max output and capability to handle 5,000 feet of ground thaw
• ES700 Sensor Safe: Heater with superior safety options, including explosive gas detection.
Generators:
• Shindaiwa 60KVA Packaged Generator: Lightweight generator with fuel-efficient Kubota diesel engine and ultra sound-absorbing technology
• Re-Air Enclosure Generator: Generator with Kubota diesel engine and temperature-controlled engine compartment.
Durable Pumps
• ES-CP40: Compact pump with a 4” pump, 1,950 lbs weight, and output of 800GPM @ 2000 RPM
• ES-SP60-ENC: Large pump with 6” pump, Arctic enclosure, 4,600 lbs weight, and output of 3000GPM @ 2200 RPM
Find ESI’s full catalog of equipment for rent here. Interested parties can contact the Anchorage team at (907) 341-2250 or the Fairbanks location at (907) 458-9049. Visit the ESI website to learn more.
Karen Wilken
