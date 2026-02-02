Beacon Media + Marketing Highlights New Search Shift Impacting Mental Health Providers

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Media + Marketing is calling attention to a major change in how mental health providers appear in online search results, as Google’s AI Overviews begin to transform the digital search landscape.AI Overviews, Google’s AI-generated answer summaries, are now prominently featured at the top of search results, often ahead of paid ads and organic links. As a result, therapy practices must re-evaluate their SEO strategies to remain discoverable by prospective clients. In a new industry blog , Beacon explains how these changes affect healthcare marketers and outlines concrete steps providers can take to increase visibility. Key recommendations include structuring content for AI readability, building topical authority, implementing schema markup, and creating content that answers real client questions.Traditional SEO alone is no longer sufficient, the article states. Mental health practices must focus on being cited as authoritative sources in AI-generated answers to maintain relevance in search.Beacon Media + Marketing is actively working with behavioral health organizations across the U.S. to adjust their content strategies for this shift. The agency’s SEO and content team is developing AI-optimized campaigns that prioritize clarity, expertise, and credibility to help clinics compete with directories and larger platforms.Mental health practices seeking to adapt to this new model can schedule a discovery call with Beacon’s digital strategy team to assess visibility and performance in the AI-powered search era.

