Cama’i CHC Urges Rural Alaskans to Prioritize Preventive Checkups in 2026

NAKNEK, AK, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a new year begins, Cama’i Community Health Center is encouraging families in Naknek, South Naknek, and King Salmon to take proactive steps toward better health by scheduling their annual checkups. In rural Alaska, where specialty care is limited and health challenges are often more difficult to manage, preventive visits are essential for early detection, long-term wellness, and access to vital care.Cama’i CHC offers comprehensive, community-based care for all age groups—from infants and adolescents to adults and elders. Annual wellness visits help patients stay current on vaccines, monitor chronic conditions, receive lab work and screenings, and build strong relationships with their care team.Whole-Family Care Across the LifespanPreventive visits at Cama’i CHC are tailored to each life stage and are designed to support holistic health.Children and Teens:• Well-child checkups and vaccinations• Vision and hearing screenings• Behavioral health assessments• Sports physicals and puberty educationAdults (20–65):• Blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose screenings• Pap smears, mammograms, and colon cancer screenings• Mental health check-ins and stress management• Lifestyle and nutrition supportAdults 65+:• Fall risk and cognitive screenings• Bone density and hearing tests• Medication and chronic disease reviews• Advance care planning and support servicesAddressing Mental Health and Chronic ConditionsCama’i CHC also emphasizes the importance of mental health evaluations as part of annual care. Behavioral health screenings are offered during routine visits, with referrals for therapy, telepsychiatry, and community-based support as needed. The clinic also helps patients manage diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses through personalized care plans and local access to labs and medications.Accessible, Respectful, Local CareCama’i CHC serves a vital role in the Bristol Bay region, offering sliding scale fees, insurance assistance, and telehealth options to reduce barriers to care. The clinic creates a nonjudgmental space where patients, regardless of how long it’s been since their last visit, are welcomed with dignity and respect.Whether it’s a child’s first physical, an adult’s overdue screening, or an elder’s wellness visit, the care team at Cama’i is ready to help individuals and families start 2026 with a strong foundation for health.

