Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) Releases Audio of Key Investor Call: Kilimanjaro Klassic

SPARKS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:MNIZ) (www.gen2technologies.com) has released audio from yesterday's investor call which covers the milestone achievement whereby Iris body worn and Flagstick cameras will be showcased at the upcoming Mt. Kilimanjaro Klassic.Mr. Chris Smith, Head of Commercial Operations from ISM Golf (www.ism.golf) , also discusses on this call our collaboration and opportunities going forward.The audio file can be found on our newly designed website and can be accessed by clicking the following link: For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.comGen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), aims to be a leader in the next phase of the digital age. Leveraging a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) covering camera, radio, distribution and blockchain technology, Gen2 Technologies will offer a superior user experience addressing a number of use cases across consumer, corporate and governmental end-markets. Our innovative first-mover Iris Media Network, employing our miniature body-worn Iris cameras, is positioned to disrupt the market for sports content and social media. Our IP focused on eKYC and best of breed aim / click / capture of still and video imagery directly into blockchain-enabled native format aims to address the high-potential of use cases such as digital COVID vaccination cards and superior NFT creation and management platforms.The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release.