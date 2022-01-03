Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) to Showcase Iris Miniature and Flagstick Cameras at Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic
SPARKS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the ”Company”) (OTC:MNIZ) (www.gen2technologies.com) is pleased to announce that it has chosen the co-sanctioned European Challenge Tour & Sunshine Tour, Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic to showcase its Iris miniature and Flagstick cameras.
The Iris camera is a body-worn camera that suits the requirements of golf – and can be worn on the hat and body – with the Flagstick cameras also offering a unique first-person perspective.
The innovative company is looking to demonstrate the in-field performance of the Iris and Flagstick technology suite at a tournament that will comprise some of the world’s best young talents at the first professional tournament of note to be staged in Tanzania.
The next stage will be to further trial the technology in the U.K. later in 2022 ahead of striking a deal with one or more professional golf tours.
CEO of Gen2 Technologies Mr. Michael Kovacocy said: “We are honoured and humbled to have this opportunity and to place our equipment on athletes of such a high stature. It is our ambition to have our Iris and Flagstick cameras become an integral part of broadcast and streamed Golf globally within the next 12-24 months.
“I would like to thank Mr. Chubby Chandler and the team at International Sports Management for having played a pivotal role in putting our company on track for its first ever global and large-scale technology, broadcasting and media services roll-out.”
The Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic is promoted by International Sports Management (ISM) which is also putting on the DP World Tour’s Cyprus Open and the Legends Tour’s JBC Championship in 2022.
Mr. Chubby Chandler, CEO, ISM, stated, “We’re excited to have Gen2 Technologies involved in the Kilimanjaro Klassic.
“We strive to bring something a little different in the tournaments we put on. This is another string to that aim, and we believe it will offer multiple benefits in terms of coverage and promotion.”
Innocent RUTAMU, Chairman-Golf & More Ltd event partners of ISM said: “This a great opportunity for golf fans in Tanzania and beyond to experience next generation technology in golf streaming.”
For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com
Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), aims to be a leader in the next phase of the digital age. Leveraging a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) covering camera, radio, distribution and blockchain technology, Gen2 Technologies will offer a superior user experience addressing a number of use cases across consumer, corporate and governmental end-markets. Our innovative first-mover Iris Media Network, employing our miniature body-worn Iris cameras, is positioned to disrupt the market for sports content and social media. Our IP focused on eKYC and best of breed aim / click / capture of still and video imagery directly into blockchain-enabled native format aims to address the high-potential of use cases such as digital COVID vaccination cards and superior NFT creation and management platforms.
The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release.
Contact:
michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com
www.gen2technologies.com
http://twitter.com/@Gen2Technologi1
(440) 597-6150
Daniel Serruya
