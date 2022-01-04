COMPUTER VISION DISRUPTOR, HUMMINGBIRDS AI, INTRODUCES GUACAMOLE ID AT CES 2022
New Intelligent Application Delivers Unmatched Privacy-First Continuous Video-Based Biometrics for Securing Endpoints and Transactions
We set out to solve two major problems: (1) authenticating who is in front of the computer, and (2) identifying who is in the background; making sure that unauthorized users are immediately blocked.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hummingbirds AI, an award-winning deep tech startup and the creator of the Guacamole platform is once again reimagining business at the speed of sight with GuacamoleID, the cutting-edge privacy-first, AI biometrics platform for securing employees’ computers against unauthorized access, shoulder surfing and prying eyes. Launching officially at CES 2022, located at the Triple G Ventures Westgate Resorts Hospitality Suite, GuacamoleID is the first platform to manage and control access to computers with sensitive information at scale. GuacamoleID is 100% cloud-independent and ensures maximum privacy and cybersecurity standards.
Hummingbirds AI’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Nima Schei commented, “Traditionally, most cybersecurity efforts have been focused on security of networks and little, or no, attention has been paid to the security of endpoints, such as employees’ computers, laptops, smartphones and IoT devices. These vulnerabilities in endpoints are increasingly making them the target of choice in cyberattacks. With so much reliance on cloud-computing, a single breach event by any unauthorized access to a computer can result in a national disaster. We put all our eggs in the cloud-computing basket, and we forgot just how vulnerable that basket can be to cybercrime. It’s not the matter of “IF” anymore, it’s just a matter of “WHEN”.
Dr. Nima Schei continued, “President Biden’s executive order to secure the endpoints last June was but one of our motives for creating GuacamoleID. We set out to solve two major problems: (1) authenticating who is in front of the computer, and (2) identifying who is in the background; making sure that unauthorized users are immediately blocked. If an unauthorized person appears, we block the screen and their access to confidential information eliminating the risk of data leaks and fraudulent activities. All the processing happens 100% locally, independent from the cloud to ensure users’ privacy. Essentially, GuacamoleID is a privacy-first tool to make sure that the right person ALWAYS has access to the sensitive data, even if the user doesn't pay attention to locking the device or prying eyes in the background.”
About Hummingbirds AI
Hummingbirds AI Inc., also referred to as the “black swan” of the AI industry, is on a mission to create harmony between humans, nature and technology through responsible AI. Hummingbirds AI is an award-winning computer vision startup, solving security and efficiency challenges associated with modern work, one enterprise at a time. Hummingbirds AI’s goal is to be a multi-product Intelligent-Application-As-A-service ScaleUp at the convergence of AI/computer vision, biometrics and security. Hummingbirds AI has been recognized by TechCrunch as an editor's top pick in security and privacy (2020).
About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures is a global business growth consultancy with a presence in Boston, New York, London, Nashville, and Stockholm, dedicated to building business strategy and growth systems that propel trailblazers to massive success. With proven track records across IOT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Tech, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, CleanTech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success. Triple G Ventures specializes in brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning. Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). For more information on Triple G Ventures’ business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.
