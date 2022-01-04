Submit Release
Game and Fish Commission to pursue increased flexibility for budget investments

1/4/2022 12:05:25 AM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted today to pursue the authority for increased flexibility to invest additional Commission funds into an alternative state-run investment pool. 

The unanimous vote directed the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to work with the Wyoming Legislature Joint Appropriations Committee to draft legislation that would enable the Commission to invest funds from the Commission's operating fund into an investment pool managed by the state treasurer called “Pool A”. The account has the potential for much higher interest yields that would generate increased revenue for on-the-ground conservation projects.

“If a bill were to be introduced and passed, it could give the Commission more flexibility to make decisions on their investments,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director. “There is no immediate transfer of funds proposed.”

The Commission’s budget is made up of almost entirely sportsperson dollars through the sale of licenses, grants and federal excise taxes. Game and Fish receives no allocation of state general funds. 

 

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

