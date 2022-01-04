Philadelphia-Based Home Improvement Company Receives Best of House & Home 2021
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. Jan. 4, 2021 — Preferred Home Improvement announced today it has been awarded House & Home Magazine’s Best of House & Home 2021 award for the “Exterior Home Improvements” category for Bucks County and Montgomery County. The winners of the annual Best of House & Home are recognized by the magazine’s readers for their quality products, expertise, superior customer service, and reliability in the region.
This is the seventh annual Best of House & Home awards, which selects the top home improvement companies and individuals in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware based on community recommendations. Readers can cast their vote on House & Home Magazine’s Contest page each year to highlight the most reputable brands.
In the magazine’s 2021 profile on Preferred Home Improvement, owner Michael D’Amario Sr. commented, “People know that we provide good communication throughout the process and fair pricing on top-notch products. Our crews are friendly and extremely neat. They really have a sense of pride in what they do.”
Preferred Home Improvement specializes in roofing, siding, windows, and doors. The home renovations contractor also offers stucco remediation and deck and addition services. PHI is a preferred contractor for Owens Corning roofing products and was recently upgraded to an Elite Preferred Contactor status by James Hardie, America’s leading siding brand. Both require meeting strict standards for professionalism, trustworthiness, and outstanding craftsmanship.
For over 35 years, Preferred Home Improvement has provided exceptional exterior home renovation services for customers in Bucks and Montgomery County. Their family-run business takes pride in serving local families to help build dream homes for affordable prices.
