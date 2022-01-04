DEC inmate death

Submit Release
January 3, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Kristopher Prigge #89347, age 35, died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at a hospital in Lincoln. He was incarcerated at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC).

Prigge’s sentence began on April 3, 2019. He was serving a 40 to 45 year sentence on charges out of Polk County that included first degree sexual assault on a child and incest.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Prigge was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

